Ohio State

Home sales up in region, down in Ohio

By Editorials
The Lima News
 4 days ago
Home sales in the region were up

COLUMBUS — Home sales in the area were up slightly in October 2021 compared to sales figures from a year earlier.

In the West Central region, which includes Allen, Hardin and Van Wert Counties, there were 222 units sold compared with 220 a year earlier.

The average sales price in the region increased 5.3%, going from $155,946 in October 2020 to $164,171 in October of this year.

If you compare home sales since January in the region, the number of units sold was 7.4% higher than a year earlier. The average sales price also went up from $145,227 to $163,257 over the same time period, an increase of 12.4%.

The average sales price across Ohio this October rose to $240,509, an 8.2% increase over the same period a year ago.

“We are continuing to see a steady rise in the average sales price – good news for current and would-be buyers showing that housing is a solid, long-term investment,” said Ohio REALTORS President Seth Task.

Reach Sam Shriver at 567-242-0409.

The Lima News

