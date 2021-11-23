ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Depression increases during migraine headaches

By Knowridge
Knowridge Science Report
Knowridge Science Report
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mxo1K_0d4OWZPc00
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

In a new study from Leiden University, researchers found increased depressive symptomatology in the migraine headache phase of a migraine attack.

They performed a prospective diary study involving 487 participants with migraine.

During a one-month period, participants completed a daily diary on migraine and acute depressive symptoms.

One migraine attack was randomly selected per participant. A migraine attack consisted of six days around an attack and included the interictal, premonitory, ictal, and postdromal phases.

The researchers found that patients scored higher on acute depressive symptoms during a migraine headache day than on all other days of the migraine attack.

No early warning signs were seen for an upcoming headache attack via acute depressive symptomatology.

Compared with those without lifetime depression, migraine patients with lifetime depression scored higher for acute depressive symptoms during all days of the migraine attack.

The team says depressive symptoms (especially mood changes and loss of interest) are not ‘early warning’ signals that precede a migraine headache, but migraine patients do experience more acute depressive symptoms during a migraine headache, independent of lifetime depression.

If you care about depression, please read studies about a blood test for depression, bipolar disorder and findings of women with this health problem twice as likely to suffer depression.

For more information about depression and your health, please see recent studies about body inflammation may help predict depression severity and results showing that this health problem may double your depression risk.

The study is published in the Journal of Affective Disorders. One author of the study is Simone de Vries Lentsch.

Copyright © 2021 Knowridge Science Report. All rights reserved.

Comments / 2

Related
KEPR

Local man tested positive for COVID but then developed mental psychosis

BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, Wash. — A Bainbridge Island man's world was turned upside down after he developed a crippling case of psychosis following his recovery from COVID-19. Ivan Agerton, 51, does not know where he contracted the coronavirus, but he is certain that the mystery virus left him with a mental condition that continues to affect his quality of life weeks after getting better from the ailment.
BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Depression#Migraine#Headaches#Leiden University
spring.org.uk

A Common Vitamin Deficiency Linked to Depression

Very common vitamin deficiency linked to higher levels of depression. Almost half of young women have insufficient vitamin D levels, which is linked to depression. The study also found that over one-third of young women had signs of clinical depression. Dr David Kerr, the psychologist who led the study, said:
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Conversation UK

Sleeping longer than 6.5 hours a night associated with cognitive decline according to research – what’s really going on here?

A good night’s sleep is important for many reasons. It helps our body repair itself and function as it should, and is linked to better mental health and lower risk of many health conditions – including heart disease and diabetes. It’s also been shown that not getting enough sleep is linked to cognitive decline and conditions such as Alzheimer’s disease.
MENTAL HEALTH
EatThis

Sleeping This Way Can Lead to Depression, Study Shows

If you feel unrefreshed after a night's sleep, you may have sleep apnea, and the position you're sleeping in may make it worse. "Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) is a common problem that affects a person's breathing during sleep, during which air cannot flow normally into the lungs," say the authors of one big sleep apnea study. "The blockage in the airflow is usually caused by the collapse of the soft tissues in the back of the throat (upper airway) and the tongue during sleep." The authors found that sleep apnea can have dangerous repercussions. Read on to discover 4 symptoms and see what sleeping position makes it worse—and learn what you can do about it. And to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
Knowridge Science Report

This new depression treatment is highly effective

In a new study from Stanford University, researchers found a new type of magnetic brain stimulation brought rapid remission to almost 80% of participants with severe depression. The treatment, known as Stanford accelerated intelligent neuromodulation therapy (SAINT) or simply Stanford neuromodulation therapy, is an intensive, individualized form of transcranial magnetic...
MENTAL HEALTH
EatThis

The #1 Cause of Depression, According to Science

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's 2019 National Health Interview Survey, 4.7 percent of adults over the age of 18 experience regular feelings of depression, with about 1 out of every 6 adults will have depression at some time in their life. While everyone experiences sadness on occasion, how is depression different, who is most likely to get it and what is the number one cause? Read on to learn everything you need to know about depression—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
MENTAL HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

Many common drugs may increase your blood pressure

In a recent study at the American College of Cardiology’s Annual Scientific Session, researchers found that nearly 1 in 5 adults with high blood pressure, a leading risk factor for heart disease and stroke, also take a medicine that could be elevating their blood pressure. The study was from Beth...
HEALTH
Jillian Enright

ADHD Increases PTSD Risk

And not surprisingly, ADHD + PTSD can lead to addiction. Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) is a mental health condition that’s triggered by a terrifying event. Symptoms may include flashbacks, nightmares and severe anxiety, as well as uncontrollable thoughts about the event.
CBS Boston

‘There’s Something Neurological Going On,’ COVID Could Cause Depression And Anxiety, Researchers Say

WALTHAM (CBS) – “I slept for basically two weeks straight.” That was a symptom Hailey Cray expected when she got the coronavirus last December. “Going up the stairs here, it took everything. I would stop halfway up and have to take a deep breath,” she told WBZ-TV. She also expected a loss of smell and taste, which did impact her. In fact, she still doesn’t have it back fully, something the 23-year-old says has been a significant source of frustration for someone who loves to cook. But what she did not expect was a significant and long-term worsening of her depression and anxiety. “Just...
MENTAL HEALTH
pharmacytimes.com

1 in 4 Individuals With ADHD Have a Generalized Anxiety Disorder

Those with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder are much more likely to have GAD at some point in their lives than others who do not have it. About 1 in 4 individuals, aged 20 to 39 years, with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) have generalized anxiety disorder (GAD), the results of a study show. “There...
MENTAL HEALTH
earth.com

Pandemic-related depression increases heart disease risk

Besides affecting the physical health of millions of Americans, the COVID-19 pandemic had a significant toll on mental health too, increasing depression and anxiety in a large number of people. According to new research led by Intermountain Healthcare in Salt Lake City, almost 40 percent of the patients studied reported...
HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

Knowridge Science Report

102K+
Followers
6K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring science news, discoveries and stories. Science, Tech, Health, Earth, and Space.

 https://knowridge.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy