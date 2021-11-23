ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

News briefs

By Tribune News Service
Sacramento Bee
 4 days ago

FORT WORTH, Texas — A Texas gun store and shooting range is standing by its “not guilty sale,” launched in “celebration” of Kyle Rittenhouse and the outcome of his murder trial. Rittenhouse faced five charges after fatally shooting two men, and wounding another, during a night of protests in...

www.sacbee.com

Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Barred From Here, Starting This Week

COVID vaccine mandates have become increasingly common over the past few months, as officials work to ensure that case numbers continue do go down. Following an intense summer surge, cases and hospitalizations in the U.S. have decreased by more than 7 and 10 percent, respectively, in the last week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Several states have begun mandating vaccines for state employees and health care workers, while more major cities have started requiring that businesses collect proof of vaccination before patrons enter indoor spaces. Now, a new set of restrictions has begun this week.
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said These States in Trouble

The summer coronavirus surge is over but now we find ourselves in a "winter wave," as cases rise before the holidays have even started. How can you stay safe? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared today on MSNBC's Morning Joe to share ways you can keep COVID away—and he mentioned where COVID cases as rising fastest. Read on for 5 life-saving tips—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
The Independent

Kevin Strickland relies on GoFundMe because Missouri won’t compensate him for 43 years in prison, his supporters say

A GoFundMe has been set up for Kevin Strickland because Missouri won’t compensate him for the decades he wrongly spent behind bars, his supporters claim.Mr Strickland served 43 years in prison for a triple murder he was convicted of in 1979. On Tuesday, a judge threw that conviction out, and Mr Strickland was immediately released.But according to the Midwest Innocence Project, that’s as much as the state of Missouri is willing to do for him. Unlike 36 other states and Washington, DC, Missouri provides no financial compensation to wrongfully convicted people, unless they were exonerated by DNA evidence. And...
fox40jackson.com

Biden strikes far different tone after Arbery verdict than Rittenhouse

President Biden said the guilty verdicts in the Ahmaud Arbery case “reflect our justice system doing its job,” striking a far different tone than the somber message he issued after the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse days earlier. “Nothing can bring Mr. Arbery back to his family and to his community,...
Vice

Kyle Rittenhouse Has Set Off a QAnon Civil War

While most Americans are preparing to have a nice day with their families on Thanksgiving, pro-Trump lawyer Lin Wood is spending the holiday on Telegram, complaining about his children, and sparking a civil war in the QAnon world. Wood, who said on Thursday that his children would once again not...
denvergazette.com

Marjorie Taylor Greene introduces bill to award Kyle Rittenhouse highest congressional honor

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is sponsoring a bill to grant Kyle Rittenhouse the Congressional Gold Medal, the highest honor the legislative branch can bestow. The Georgia Republican introduced the bill Tuesday following Rittenhouse's acquittal of all charges in the killing of two men during riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last year. The bill's summary says the legislation will "award a Congressional Gold Medal to Kyle H. Rittenhouse, who protected the community of Kenosha, Wisconsin, during a Black Lives Matter (BLM) riot on August 25, 2020."
New Jersey Monitor

Immigration protections in Biden’s social policy bill face a new test in the Senate

WASHINGTON — Nearly 100 House Democrats are pushing the Senate to expand immigration protections in President Joe Biden’s massive social spending and climate bill, and advocates say that it may be a last opportunity for years to advance any reform. The letter to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York and the chairman of […] The post Immigration protections in Biden’s social policy bill face a new test in the Senate appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
rolling out

Meek Mill takes issue with Kyle Rittenhouse’s hero status

Kyle Rittenhouse has been making the rounds after being found not guilty of murder after he fatally shot two people and injured a third during civil unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin last summer. Rittenhouse stopped by Fox News and interviewed with Tucker Carson. Now GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene introduced a bill this week to award a Congressional Gold Medal to the 18-year-old.
Rolling Stone

Republicans Are Scrounging for Ways to Blame Democrats for the Waukesha Tragedy

Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas) appeared on Fox & Friends Wednesday morning and accused George Soros and Democratic donors of  the “funding far-left, radical DAs and prosecutors” who let the man who drove his S.U.V. into a Waukesha, Wisconsin holiday parade go free on bail days before the attack. His comments are just the latest in a pattern of Republicans attempting to use the tragedy to attack Democrats. Five people died and dozens were injured when Darrell E. Brooks drove his vehicle into a crowd of people, which included children, at the Waukesha annual Christmas parade. He has been charged with five counts of...
CBS DFW

Retiring Dallas Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson Endorses Jasmine Crockett To Succeed Her

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – At Fair Park Wednesday, first-term Democratic State Representative Jasmine Crockett of Dallas announced she’s running for the 30th Congressional District. “Some may wonder whether I’m ready. I’m here to tell you I’m ready.” Jasmine Crockett announces run for Johnson’s seat (Credit: Jack Fink via Twitter) Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson, who‘s held the seat for nearly 30 years and announced she’ll retire at the end of her term next year, thinks Crockett is ready. Crockett told supporters, “I feel so proud to think that she would think that I’m worthy.” As she spoke, Congresswoman Johnson’s campaign made her endorsement official in a...
CBS Boston

Gov. Charlie Baker Says Biden’s Air Travel Restrictions Are ‘The Right Move’

BOSTON (CBS) – Gov. Charlie Baker tweeted out that he supports President Joe Biden’s decision to restrict air travel from southern Africa due to a new COVID-19 variant Omicron, calling it “the right move” on Friday. This is the right move until the medical community can learn more about this new variant. Getting a vaccine and a booster remains the best way to keep you and your family safe. https://t.co/Xjtyd4p3oe — Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) November 26, 2021 On Friday, President Joe Biden restricted air travel from South Africa and seven other countries, which is to take effect on Nov. 29. In a statement released by the White House, he also urged Americans to get vaccinated or, if they are vaccinated, to get a booster shot. Biden tweeted that the restrictions are precautionary until there is more information. In his tweet, Baker also urged people to get vaccinated or to get a booster shot.
