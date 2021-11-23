Aimaq carries Utah Valley past Idaho 83-45

The Texas Longhorns are having their final game of the season against the Kansas State Wildcats and let’s say things haven’t gone to plan for today’s game. Texas was progressing well at the start of the season but after a loss to rival Oklahoma, the Longhorns went on a six-game losing streak that is still going. Now at 4-7, morale is rather low in Austin and that’s apparent with the crowd of today’s game.
SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Valley Wolverines soundly defeated the Antelope Valley Pioneers for their first victory of the 2021-22 season. The Wolverines hosted the Pioneers at UCCU Center on Friday, November 12. UVU beat Antelope Valley, 82-48. The Pioneers started the game with a layup 25 seconds into...
ST. GEORGE — Hunter Schofield had 29 points as Dixie State defeated Southern Utah 83-76 in nonconference play on Friday night. Frank Staine had 11 points for the Trailblazers (1-1). Cameron Gooden added 10 points and nine assists, while Trevon Allfrey scored 10. "It was a big win for us...
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — First-year coach Hubert Davis thinks his North Carolina program took a huge step forward at Charleston. Not that he hadn't cursed his decision to play the resourceful Cougars along the way. Armando Bacot scored a career-high 24 points, tied his career best with six blocks and...
MISSION — Edinburg High sophomore guard Madison Martinez scored a game-high 14 points, as the Bobcats edged the Sharyland Pioneer Diamondbacks 43-40 on Tuesday at the Sharyland Pioneer gymnasium. “The success of each of these programs gives you games like this,” Edinburg High head coach J.D. Salinas said. “It doesn’t...
GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina rode its best shooting performance of the young season to an 83-71 victory over Canisius Friday night inside Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum. The Pirates (2-0) shot 50 percent in the first half and withstood a .483 showing by the Golden Griffins (0-2) in the second stanza to remain unbeaten […]
Utah Valley (1-1) vs. Pepperdine (1-1) Firestone Fieldhouse, Malibu, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Utah Valley and Pepperdine both look to put winning streaks together . Both teams are coming off of home victories on Friday. Pepperdine earned a 65-60 win over Idaho State, while Utah Valley won easily 82-48 over Antelope Valley.
FRESNO, Calif. — Orlando Robinson had 27 points and 10 rebounds as Fresno State defeated Idaho 69-62 in nonconference play on Monday night. Deon Stroud had 13 points for the Bulldogs (3-0), while Isaiah Hill added seven rebounds. Mikey Dixon had 15 points to lead the Vandals (1-2). Trevante Anderson,...
MALIBU, California – The Pepperdine men's basketball team went cold late in the second half and in overtime, and Utah Valley escaped Firestone Fieldhouse with an 86-74 victory on Monday night. The Waves (1-2) led by 12 with 10 1/2 minutes left, but the Wolverines (2-1) eventually scored the final...
Derrick Walker scored 14 points, Alonzo Verge Jr. and Keisei Tominaga each had 11 and C.J. Wilcher added 10 to help Nebraska roll past visiting Idaho State 78-60 on Friday night at Lincoln, Neb. Wilhlem Breidenbach scored nine points, Lat Mayen had eight and Bryce McGowens contributed 6 points and...
SALT LAKE CITY – The University of Utah women's basketball improved to 4-0 on the season following a 78-45 victory over Cincinnati on Friday night at the Jon M. Huntsman Center. The Utes (4-0) defense held the Bearcats (2-2) to 29 percent shooting in the game. Utah was led in...
CINCINNATI (AP) - Jeremiah Davenport registered 16 points as Cincinnati easily beat Presbyterian 79-45 on Thursday night. Viktor Lakhin had 10 points for Cincinnati (4-0), which won its fourth consecutive game to start the season. Mika Adams-Woods added six rebounds. Abdul Ado had 4 points and five blocks. Rayshon Harrison...
WATERLOO — Defense is always the constant and Garrett’s girls put it into practice Friday night. The Railroaders didn’t have as much “wow” factor working, but their defense smothered rival DeKalb and allowed only eight first-half points. Garrett held a safe lead throughout in a 49-33 victory. “It’s been a...
UTAH VALLEY OPENS SOCAL CHALLENGE AGAINST IDAHO ON MONDAY AFTERNOON. After winning a pair of games last week in the Golden State, Utah Valley returns to Southern California to play in the inaugural SoCal Challange. The Wolverines will open SoCal Challenge play against Idaho on Monday, Nov. 22 at the Pavilion at JSerra in San Juan Capistrano, Calif. Tip off is set for 3:30 p.m. (MT). UVU will also play either Cal Poly or Nichols State on Wednesday, Nov. 24 at the event.
This Monday, the Idaho Vandals are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 89.5 points per contest. They will take on the Utah Valley Wolverines at 5:30 p.m. ET on Monday at JSerra Pavilion. Utah Valley should still be riding high after a win, while the Vandals will be looking to right the ship.
Santiago Vescovi gave commentators plenty of reason to say his name during Tennessee basketball's two games at the Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament.
But the way Vescovi's last name was being pronounced on the ESPN broadcasts attracted almost as much attention as the junior guard's play.
"Since I have gotten here, people call me Vescovi...
Denver (3-4) vs. Utah Valley (5-1) UCCU Events Center, Orem, Utah; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Utah Valley looks for its sixth straight victory of the season as it takes on Denver. Denver fell short in a 66-65 game at Air Force in its last outing. Utah Valley is coming off a 74-63 win in San Juan Capistrano over Nicholls State in its most recent game.
