NYPD: Man Hit By Stray Bullet During Sunday’s NYCFC Playoff Game Inside Yankee Stadium

By CBSNewYork Team
CBS New York
 4 days ago

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is investigating a shooting that injured a fan inside Yankee Stadium on Sunday.

Police said a 25-year-old man sitting in the bleachers near the jumbotron was taking in NYCFC ‘s first-round MLS playoff game against Atlanta United when he was struck by a stray bullet.

He said he felt pain and noticed he was bleeding from his left hand.

The victim was treated at a local hospital.

Police believe someone by the train tracks outside the stadium fired the shot.

