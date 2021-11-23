Thomas Jefferson Statue Removed From NYC Council Chamber; Next Stop: New York Historical Society

TEANECK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Thanks to a huge community effort, hundreds of families in New Jersey will now have food to put on the table this Thanksgiving.
On Monday night, CBS2 outside Bryant Elementary School in Teaneck, where families picked up turkeys and other items to make their holiday special.
The Bergen County NAACP organized the donation effort with Congressman Josh Gottheimer and local organizations.
The NAACP started the drive last year, when things became more dire during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“If they come, they need it, we give it to them, and make sure they have a blessed Thanksgiving,” Bergen County NAACP President Jeff Carter said.
“People need the help, and what’s so nice is that the community comes together to help folks,” Gottheimer added.
ARE YOU IN NEED OF FOOD?
Free holiday meals in New York City
Free food for New York City residents via NYC.gov/GetFood
Food Banks Across New York State
Food Banks In New York City
Food Banks On Long Island
Food Banks In New Jersey
Food Banks In Connecticut
Applying for SNAP Assistance in New York
Applying for SNAP Assistance in New Jersey
Applying for SNAP Assistance in Connecticut
Comments / 2