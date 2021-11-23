ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thomas Jefferson Statue Removed From NYC Council Chamber; Next Stop: New York Historical Society

By CBSNewYork Team
 4 days ago

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The statue of Thomas Jefferson in the New York City Council chamber has been removed.

It was taken down from its pedestal earlier Monday to be moved to the New York Historical Society .

Some council members had objected to its presence because of Jefferson’s history as a slave owner .

The statue was donated to the city in 1834. It was commissioned by a U.S. Navy commodore to honor Jefferson’s commitment to religious freedom.

Gerard Mckay
4d ago

Just because your a city council member now doesn’t mean your gonna be one next year. You shouldn’t be able to do things like that

Dorrit Sherman
4d ago

Remove these communists from all city hall offices, who gave them the right to vandalism! ??? All should be prosecute for treason

Gov. Hochul: No Known Cases Of New COVID Variant ‘Omicron’ In New York

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There is growing concern over a new COVID-19 variant that could spread faster, and may put vaccines to the test. Those fears have already led to widespread travel restrictions, CBS2’s Kevin Rincon reported Friday. The new variant called “Omicron” originated in South Africa. It has roughly 50 mutations, including 30 on the spike protein, health officials said. “This strain has the most mutations that we’ve seen out of any other variant. We don’t really want that to change too much where the vaccine is no longer efficacious,” said Dr. Purvi Parikh, an immunologist at NYU Langone Health. Parikh said even...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mayor-Elect Eric Adams Wants NYC Judges To Use Discretion When Considering Bail

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City Mayor-elect Eric Adams wants judges to use discretion when considering bail. He was asked about bail reform and keeping the city safe Wednesday on “The View.” “You can’t have someone arrested with a gun on Monday and then out on the street on Tuesday. As the mayor, I appoint criminal court judges, and I am going to be extremely clear. You must make sure that those who are posing imminent threat to our city, they are not going to be placed back on my streets and back into my community,” Adams said. Adams says he would like for judges to utilize Kendra’s Law to compel people with severe mental illness to take medication and undergo psychiatric treatment.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York City Council Passes Measures To Ease Congestion Created By Delivery Trucks

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There’s a new push in New York City to ease congestion created by delivery trucks. City Council has passed multiple new measures to stop online delivery trucks from blocking streets and sidewalks. Part of the plan includes loading-only parking spots in neighborhoods. The legislation also calls for micro-distribution centers, which would allow drivers to unload packages from large trucks onto smaller vehicles for home drop-off. Editor’s note: This story first appeared on Nov. 24, 2021.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Blood Center Hoping For City Council Approval To Greatly Expand Its Upper East Side Headquarters

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The City Council is expected to vote Tuesday on the New York Blood Center‘s big expansion project on the Upper East Side. Supporters say it’s crucial to not only our blood supply, but life-saving research. However, opponents say the plans would set a dangerous precedent for the whole city, CBS2’s Andrea Grymes reported Monday. It’s the calm before the construction on East 67th Street. That is, if the New York Blood Center gets its way. The nonprofit wants to turn its three-story, nearly 100-year-old headquarters on the Upper East Side into a 16-story, state-of-the-art life sciences hub. “We rely on...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York City, NY
Streets Around Rockefeller Center Will Close To Traffic For Holiday Season

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — With more people expected to enjoy the holiday season in Manhattan this year, the city is moving to make the streets around Rockefeller Center more visitor friendly. Mayor Bill de Blasio on Wednesday announced plans for pedestrian spaces in the area. Starting Friday, 49th and 50th streets between Fifth and Sixth avenues will be pedestrian-only areas. Traffic will be prohibited from 11 a.m. until midnight every day through the holiday season. That zone will expand to 48th and 52nd streets on the night of the tree lighting, Dec. 1.
MANHATTAN, NY
New Yorkers Rush To Get Last Minute COVID Tests Before Thanksgiving Gatherings

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Some New Yorkers are rushing out to get COVID tests ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. A line formed at a testing site on the Upper West Side on Wednesday afternoon. People who spoke to CBS2 said for them, getting tested will bring peace of mind. “I’m getting tested to see my family for Thanksgiving. My mother is immunocompromised,” Upper West Side resident Michael Rossano said. “We don’t want to take any chances. We have some older people coming over, and we just think it’s the responsible thing to do,” Upper West Side resident Richie Herschenfeld said. For more information on COVID testing in New York City and where you can get tested, click here.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Ahmaud Arbery Verdict: President Biden, New York Leaders React After 3 Men Found Guilty Of Murder

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Reactions came swiftly Wednesday after the jury reached a verdict in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery. Travis McMichael, who prosecutors said fired the fatal shots, was convicted on all counts, including malice murder. His father, Gregory McMichael, and neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, were found guilty of felony murder and other charges. President Joe Biden said in a statement, “Nothing can bring Mr. Arbery back to his family and to his community, but the verdict ensures that those who committed this horrible crime will be punished.” “Ahmaud Arbery’s killing – witnessed by the world on video – is a devastating...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Cardinal Dolan Helps Hand Out Thanksgiving Turkeys In Harlem: ‘A Great Time In The Life Of The Community’

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Kathy Hochul, Timothy Cardinal Dolan and Catholic Charities joined together Tuesday to ensure as many New Yorkers as possible are able to enjoy a Thanksgiving meal. They helped distribute 1,000 turkeys with all the fixings to people in need at the Lt. Joseph P. Kennedy Community Center in Harlem. Dolan said, for him, the Tuesday before Thanksgiving marks the start of a beautiful season. “Not only is this the intro to our national feast of Thanksgiving, but it’s also kind of the opening pitch for the season of generosity,” he said. “It’s a great time in my own life and I think a great time in the life of the community.” ARE YOU IN NEED OF FOOD? Free holiday meals in New York City Free food for New York City residents via NYC.gov/GetFood Food Banks Across New York State Food Banks In New York City Food Banks On Long Island Food Banks In New Jersey Food Banks In Connecticut Applying for SNAP Assistance in New York Applying for SNAP Assistance in New Jersey Applying for SNAP Assistance in Connecticut
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bergen County NAACP, Rep. Gottheimer Organize Turkey Giveaway In Teaneck To Help Those In Need

TEANECK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Thanks to a huge community effort, hundreds of families in New Jersey will now have food to put on the table this Thanksgiving. On Monday night, CBS2 outside Bryant Elementary School in Teaneck, where families picked up turkeys and other items to make their holiday special. The Bergen County NAACP organized the donation effort with Congressman Josh Gottheimer and local organizations. The NAACP started the drive last year, when things became more dire during the COVID-19 pandemic. “If they come, they need it, we give it to them, and make sure they have a blessed Thanksgiving,” Bergen County NAACP President Jeff Carter said. “People need the help, and what’s so nice is that the community comes together to help folks,” Gottheimer added. ARE YOU IN NEED OF FOOD? Free holiday meals in New York City Free food for New York City residents via NYC.gov/GetFood Food Banks Across New York State Food Banks In New York City Food Banks On Long Island Food Banks In New Jersey Food Banks In Connecticut Applying for SNAP Assistance in New York Applying for SNAP Assistance in New Jersey Applying for SNAP Assistance in Connecticut
TEANECK, NJ
Mayor De Blasio Urging Gov. Hochul To Mandate COVID Vaccines For MTA Employees

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) —  Mayor Bill de Blasio is urging Gov. Kathy Hochul to impose a COVID vaccine mandate on MTA employees. “Need them to be vaccinated for the safety of each other and their families, their communities, for the safety of the passengers,” de Blasio said during is daily news conference Tuesday. “It’s worked with the New York City workforce, it can work for the MTA as well.” The mayor said, since the vaccine mandate for city employees went into effect, 94% of city workers have gotten their shots. Watch Mayor De Blasio’s Nov. 23, 2021 News Conference In response, Gov. Hochul...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Westchester Village Of Ossining Awarded $10 Million As Part Of New York’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative

OSSINING, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — In popular culture it’s known as the home of Sing Sing prison, and the place where Don and Betty Draper lived at the start of “Mad Men.” In real life, the village of Ossining is a suburban hot spot, with a downtown that’s about to get a huge infusion of cash, CBS2’s Tony Aiello reported Monday. Luis and Kathryn Corena ran out of patience waiting for a cool cafe to open in Ossining. “We used to run into people from Ossining in other towns, in other coffee shops,” Luis Corena said. Five years ago they did it themselves, opening First...
OSSINING, NY
Department Of Social Services Head Steven Banks To Resign

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A longtime Bill de Blasio appointee is resigning. Steve Banks, who originally joined the de Blasio administration as commissioner of the Human Resources Administration in 2014 and went on to lead the Department of Homeless Services as part of the joint management structure called the Department of Social Services, is resigning. Banks, who worked with the Legal Aid Society prior to his appointment, is going to join Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP as special counsel for the firm’s pro bono practice. Banks will step down as commissioner at the end of the de Blasio administration on Dec. 31. “For...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York City Bodega Owners Wary Of New Grocery Delivery Apps, Want City Hall To Help Them Adopt Same Technology

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Small business owners in New York City fear thousands of bodegas could close in the coming months due to the emergence of new grocery delivery apps. CBS2’s Ali Bauman takes a look at how these apps work and how bodegas are fighting to stay open. Francisco Marte has been running his Bronx bodega on the corner of 205th Street for two decades. “We’re from the community. We’ve been serving the community in the worst times, so we deserve to be protected,” Marte said. Marte represents 2,000 bodegas across the city as founder of the Bodega and Small Business Association. After surviving...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
