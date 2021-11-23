Thomas Jefferson Statue Removed From NYC Council Chamber; Next Stop: New York Historical Society

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The statue of Thomas Jefferson in the New York City Council chamber has been removed.

It was taken down from its pedestal earlier Monday to be moved to the New York Historical Society .

Some council members had objected to its presence because of Jefferson’s history as a slave owner .

The statue was donated to the city in 1834. It was commissioned by a U.S. Navy commodore to honor Jefferson’s commitment to religious freedom.