House Jan. 6 Inquiry Subpoenas Roger Stone and Alex Jones

WASHINGTON — The House committee investigating the Capitol attack issued five new subpoenas Monday, targeting allies of former President Donald Trump who helped draw crowds to Washington before the riot Jan. 6, including political operative Roger Stone and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.

The subpoenas, which come after the committee has interviewed more than 200 witnesses, indicate that investigators are intent on learning the details of the planning and financing of rallies that drew Trump’s supporters to Washington based on his lies of a stolen election, fueling the violence that engulfed Congress and delayed the formalization of President Joe Biden’s victory.

“We need to know who organized, planned, paid for and received funds related to those events, as well as what communications organizers had with officials in the White House and Congress,” said Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., chair of the committee.

Stone promoted his attendance at the rallies Jan. 5 and 6, and solicited support to pay for security through the website stopthesteal.org. While in Washington, he used members of the Oath Keepers as personal security guards; at least one of them has been indicted on charges that he was involved in the Capitol attack.

In a statement, Stone said he had not yet been served with the subpoena and denied any involvement with the violence of Jan. 6.

“I have said time and time again that I had no advance knowledge of the events that took place at the Capitol on that day,” he said.

Jones reportedly helped organize the rally at the Ellipse near the White House before the riot — including by facilitating a donation from Julie Jenkins Fancelli, the heiress to the Publix Super Markets fortune — to provide what he described as “80%" of the funding, the House committee said. Jones has said that White House officials told him that he was to lead a march to the Capitol, where Trump would speak, according to the committee.

Stone and Jones were among the group of Trump allies meeting in and around the Willard Intercontinental Hotel near the White House the day before the riot.

Stone, a longtime Trump adviser, was seen flashing his signature Nixon victory sign to supporters as members of the Oath Keepers protected him. He was also photographed Jan. 5 with Michael Flynn, the former national security adviser who has also been subpoenaed. But Stone has claimed that he was leaving town as rioters stormed the Capitol.

Stone said he had decided against a plan to “lead a march” from the Ellipse to the Capitol on Jan. 6, according to a video posted on social media.

Jones conducted an interview of Flynn from the Willard on Jan. 5 in which the men spread the false narrative of a stolen election. Jones was then seen among the crowd of Trump’s supporters the next day, amplifying false claims of widespread fraud but also urging the crowd to be peaceful. Among those who marched alongside him to the Capitol was Ali Alexander, a promoter of the “Stop the Steal” effort who has also been issued a subpoena, the committee said.

“The White House told me three days before, ‘We’re going to have you lead the march,’” Jones said on his internet show the day after the riot. “Trump will tell people, ‘Go, and I’m going to meet you at the Capitol.’”

The panel is also demanding documents and testimony from Dustin Stockton and his fiancee, Jennifer L. Lawrence, who reportedly assisted in organizing a series of rallies after the election advancing false claims about its outcome.

Stockton was reportedly concerned that the rally at the Ellipse would lead to a march to the Capitol that would mean “possible danger,” which he said “felt unsafe.” These concerns were escalated to Mark Meadows, the White House chief of staff, the committee said.

Stockton and Lawrence are known to be close to Steve Bannon, a former top aide to Trump, who has been charged with federal crimes after refusing to comply with his subpoena. The couple worked at the conservative website Breitbart and then at Bannon’s nonprofit seeking private financing to help complete Trump’s border wall.

A former organizer for the hard-line Gun Owners of America, Stockton had come to know members of the Three Percenters militia group — and was photographed with several members in military-grade body armor at a rally Dec. 12.

The committee also issued a subpoena to Taylor Budowich, a spokesperson for Trump, who reportedly solicited nonprofit organizations to conduct a social media and radio advertising campaign encouraging attendance at the rally at the Ellipse and promoting unsupported claims about the election result.

The subpoenas issued Monday require that all five people produce documents and testimony by mid-December. With the exception of Stone, the recipients did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The committee has issued 40 subpoenas in total, investigating everything from the planning and financing of the “Stop the Steal” effort to Trump’s every movement as the violence spread Jan. 6.

The subpoenas come as the committee is struggling to compel some allies of Trump to comply with its investigation. In addition to the charges against Bannon, members of the committee have said that they are considering recommending contempt of Congress charges against two other potential witnesses: Meadows and Jeffrey Clark, a former Justice Department lawyer involved in Trump’s plans to overturn the election.

Trump is also fighting the committee’s request for hundreds of White House documents about his actions before and during the attack. Lawyers for House Democrats and the Biden administration argued Monday that a federal appeals court should permit Congress to see the records.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times .