Paso Robles business donates 2K pounds of food to SLO Food Bank

By KSBY Staff
KSBY News
 4 days ago
In the spirit of the Season of Hope, representatives from Zurn Industries in Paso Robles dropped off more than 2,000 pounds of food at the SLO Food Bank on Monday.

The food donated included flour, rice, potatoes and onions, among other items.

Company representatives also donated a check for $11,000 to the Food Bank.

"At Zurn Wilkins in Paso, we generally do a competition between our departments to see who can raise the most food to donate and it's all in good fun," said Matt Sires, Zurn Industries Product Specialist.

The Season of Hope is the Central Coast's largest food and toy drive. There are 62 dropoff locations in San Luis Obispo County and 46 dropoff locations in Santa Barbara County collecting donations daily.

Non-perishable food items and new, unwrapped toys are being accepted.

For more information on how you can help, click here .

