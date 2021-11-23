UPDATE: Paso Robles crash was two separate collisions, officials say

UPDATE (9:26 a.m.) - Five vehicles were involved in two separate crashes near Paso Robles on Monday night, CHP officials told KSBY.

The crashes happened at about 5:10 p.m. in the northbound lanes of Hwy 101, near the Hwy 46 westbound offramp. Officials had cleared the scene by about 6:20 p.m.

The first crash involved two vehicles. One person was taken to Twin Cities Community Hospital in Templeton for treatment of minor injuries.

The second crash involved three vehicles, and another occupant was taken to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries.

The cause of the collisions is still under investigation.

__

(11/22/21 - 7:00 p.m.) - CAL FIRE SLO said six people were transported to the hospital due to the crash.

One person suffered major injuries and the other five suffered minor injuries.

___

(11/22/21 - 5:22 p.m.) California Highway Patrol is responding to a multi-vehicle crash in Paso Robles.

The crash happened at around 5:10 p.m. along Hwy 101 northbound near the Hwy 46 off-ramp.

Initial reports from CHP say the crash involves approximately six to seven vehicles.

The northbound lanes of the highway are completely blocked.

First responders are on the scene working to clear the incident and guide traffic.

It is unknown at this time if there are any injuries as a result of the crash.

KSBY has a crew headed to the scene. This story will be updated when more information becomes available.