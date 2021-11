Tek Yantra is already collaborating with the California Department of Technology, providing services including site reliability engineering. The unexpected pandemic surge hits the State of California shore and during these tough times Tek Yantra facilitated the State in the implementation of the Digital COVID'19 vaccination portal. This portal is a voluntary system that provides every vaccinated Californian who requests one with a digital version of their vaccine record that also functions as a SMART health card. While developing the SMART health card for residents, our diverse and passionate team stayed true to our mission of "Empowering technology to better serve the public.” California residents now have access to a digital copy of their COVID-19 vaccination record that is protected and readily accessible. It serves as an official record in the same way that your paper vaccination card does. The data in your digital record is derived from the California immunization registry database.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO