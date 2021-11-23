ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Rain Possible Tonight & Heavy Snow On The Passes

By Stacy Lee, Evening Weather Anchor
nbcrightnow.com
 4 days ago

Cloudy cold and a chance of rain tonight. Low temperatures in the upper 20’s to low 30’s. Tomorrow starts off cloudy with a chance of showers before 10 AM gradually becoming sunny in the afternoon daytime highs in the ow 50’s....

www.nbcrightnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
therecord-online.com

Weather Service issues alert for potential heavy snow

STATE COLLEGE, PA – The National Weather Service Friday afternoon sent out word of the potential for heavy snow from a snow band in north-central Pennsylvania. Parts of Clinton County are covered by the notice:. Special Weather Statement until FRI 5:15 PM EST. Avoid the subject event as per the...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
whdh.com

Rain To Snow This Evening, Cold Wind Tomorrow

Rain transitions into snow this evening. Areas inside of I-495 will see a coating in grassy areas. It’s not cold enough to see accumulation on roads. Higher elevations in Worcester County could see up to 1″ of snow, and Cheshire County in New Hampshire will likely see 1-2″ of snow. It is possible that back roads in these areas see a quick coating of snow. A gusty wind will also develop tonight, so visibility could drop with snow showers around.
BOSTON, MA
nbc15.com

Passing Clipper brings snow/rain mix Saturday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After a chilly Black Friday, a few snow flurries dart past southern Wisconsin on Saturday. A clipper system will bring accumulating snowfall to NE Wisconsin tomorrow. Some places NE of Madison may see a dusting to perhaps an inch. Before the snow arrives, clouds will remain...
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
WFMJ.com

Accumulating snow is possible this weekend

Hopefully, everyone had a wonderful Thanksgiving and Black Friday!. If you plan on heading out this weekend, you could be dealing with some slick roads depending on the time. Snow showers are expected to arrive this afternoon as low pressure will track down from the northwest and slide southeast. The timing of the snow showers are expected to arrive after 4 pm so if you have some shopping to get done this weekend, the earlier the better.
ENVIRONMENT
WMUR.com

Snow clears, leaving behind bitter cold & gusty winds

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Snow has moved out and now the bitter cold it settling in. Be on the lookout for slippery spots on the roadways Saturday morning, particularly in western and northern New Hampshire. Colder air is pouring into the state with high pressure allowing for some partial clearing across...
MANCHESTER, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freezing Rain#Winter Weather Advisory#Snoqualmie Pass#Thanksgiving
fox16.com

Rain possible for southern Arkansas

We will experience another cold start on Saturday. Temperatures will start at or below freezing and warm into the low 60s in the afternoon. There is a 20% rain chance for the southern third of the state. The rest of us will just see some increasing clouds Saturday afternoon. Clouds...
ARKANSAS STATE
CBS Boston

First Snow Flurry Of Season Hits Boston Area Friday Evening

BOSTON (CBS) – The first snow flurry of the season hit the Boston area Friday night. Let’s break down how this happened. FRIDAY MORNING: Rain showers were off and on throughout the morning into the midday as a front pushed closer to New England. The Berkshires were the first to see snow. Normally, you see temperatures increase as the sun rises, but that wasn’t the case Friday. Temperatures were stuck in place for much of the morning. FRIDAY AFTERNOON: Rain showers began to switch over to snow flakes for the Worcester Hills as rain tapered into the mid-afternoon. Temperatures began to fall around mid-afternoon to the...
BOSTON, MA
wabi.tv

Rain Changing To Snow With Accumulations Possible

11-27-21: Saturday's weather forecast with Meteorologist Emilie Hillman. Sunshine again tomorrow with highs in the 30s & 40s. NW wind gusting near 30 mph will make it FEEL below freezing for most of the day. MUCH Colder Day For Tuesday. Updated: Nov. 22, 2021 at 4:30 PM EST. Colder air...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Travel
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Rain, Snow Mix Followed By Sunshine

CHICAGO (CBS) — A system moving to the north of our area brings us a slight chance for a few showers today, perhaps mixing with a bit of early morning snow. Friday only reached 30 but today climbs to a season level in the low 40s with partly sunny skies as clouds decrease later in the day. Similar temps on Sunday with mostly sunny skies and breezy conditions. November 27Normal- 43Friday- 30Today- 42Sunrise- 6:56am ForecastToday- Slight chance of a shower with a little snow mixing in early, then some sunshine, high of 42.Tonight- Low of 30Sunday- Sun and 41. A slight weekend warmup.A stray shower today and some sun.Not as cold as Friday. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued in DeKalb, McHenry, Kane counties until noon. Freezing rain and sleet may leave a light ice glaze in these areas.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: A Small Cool Down To Start Weekend

DENVER(CBS)- We are watching a dry cold front expected to push thru Colorado on Saturday cooling most temperatures down across the eastern half of the state. This will be a little shock after many highs across the area were in the 60s and low 70s across the region on Friday. Credit: CBS4 A dip in the upper level jet stream will allow cold front to breeze in Saturday morning with a little wind and cooldown. Credit: CBS4 The front unfortunately is dry so other than a shift in wind and a drop in temperatures there wont be much moisture with it. Credit: CBS4 If you got a glimpse of the drought monitor released this week, you can see we are in desperate need of some moisture. See this story from Meteorologist Ashton Altieri. https://denver.cbslocal.com/2021/11/26/colorado-weather-drought-just-worsened-10-in-one-week-with-no-moisture-in-sight/ For the second half of the weekend a warming trend will begin and carry us into next week with more unseasonably warm temperatures. If you are going to the Broncos game it is looking like mid 60s by halftime! Credit: CBS4 There will be a tiny cool down on Tuesday next week and it looks like the next chance for snow in Denver may be next Friday night into the first weekend of December!    
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy