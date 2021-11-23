ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where Is "House of Gucci" Subject Patrizia Reggiani Now?

 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

With the new biopic House of Gucci, Patrizia Reggiani is now back in the spotlight, more than two decades after she was sent to prison for orchestrating her husband’s murder. But it’s safe to say Reggiani won’t be first in line when the movie hits theaters. (It’ll be released on Nov....

Footwear News

Salma Hayek Shimmers in Gold Dress & Platform Heels for ‘House of Gucci’ London Premiere

Salma Hayek had a gold star night in a dress that matched the sentiment when the “Eternals” actress attended the “House of Gucci” premiere in London. For today’s festive event, Hayek donned a custom gold Gucci V-neck gown that featured pleats and a cap sleeve design. She accessorized with a Gucci High Jewelry Hortus Delicicarum necklace and bracelet in yellow gold, yellow beryl and diamonds. The floor-length dress only allowed for a slight glimpse of her platform shoes, of which she is a fan of the silhouette in different metallic tones for red carpet appearances.  Speaking of her red carpet favorites, when...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
allthatsinteresting.com

How The Murder Of Maurizio Gucci Rocked The World Of High Fashion

Maurizio Gucci was gunned down on orders of his embittered ex-wife Patrizia Reggiani on the steps of his Milan office on March 27, 1995. A scion to the Italian fashion empire, Maurizio Gucci had it all. He was raised in luxury only to take charge of the world-renowned brand and marry a fiery socialite. As chronicled in Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci, the ambitious heir would not only lose all control over the company — but be murdered at the behest of his own wife, Patrizia Reggiani.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Lady Gaga Gushes Over Her Boyfriend Michael Polansky: He’s ‘My Whole Life’

Lady Gaga offered rare comments about her relationship with boyfriend Michael Polansky while promoting her upcoming film, ‘House of Gucci.’. Lady Gaga called boyfriend Michael Polansky her “whole life” while discussing the kidnapping of her French bulldogs earlier this year. While filming her upcoming film House of Gucci in Rome in February, the 35-year-old singer’s dog walker Ryan Fischer was shot by perpetrators who fled the scene with two of her three dogs in West Hollywood. Gaga gave an update in her profile with The Hollywood Reporter published on Nov. 17, calling her boyfriend and her pups her everything.
CELEBRITIES
Lady Gaga
Patrizia Reggiani
Maurizio Gucci
Houston Chronicle

The Literal House of Gucci From “House of Gucci” Is Now on Airbnb

Inspired by the true story of the family behind one of the greatest fashion empires in the world, the much anticipated House of Gucci — starring Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Jared Leto and Al Pacino — hits theaters November 24. The star-studded film follows Lady Gaga’s character Patrizia Reggiani, her eventual marriage into the Gucci family and, later, the murder of her husband Maurizio Gucci.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
HuffingtonPost

Jared Leto Says 'House Of Gucci' Role Had Him 'Snorting Lines Of Arrabbiata Sauce'

Jared Leto went to some, um, questionable lengths to prepare for his role in “House of Gucci.”. The Oscar winner stars as designer Paolo Gucci in the crime drama, which explores the Gucci dynasty and opens in theaters Friday. In an interview with i-D magazine published this week, the actor explained how he did a “deep dive” into the character once shooting began. And, in his words, he went well beyond standard method acting techniques.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Variety

‘House of Gucci’ Costume Designer Janty Yates on Those Killer Lady Gaga and Jared Leto Looks

Costume designer Janty Yates was fortunate to have unprecedented access to the Gucci archives when she was planning the looks for “House of Gucci,” but the wardrobe for the Ridley Scott film also encompassed pieces from Yves Saint Laurent and several noted menswear tailors. Yates says the Gucci collection she saw was “exquisite but small,” since the Gucci Museum in Florence, Italy, was in the process of moving its archive. But she was still able to use accessories and close to 20 outfits to help build the film’s high-fashion designs. The rest of the looks were put together from scratch or pulled...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
POPSUGAR

It May Be the House of Gucci, but Gaga Is Versace's Leading Lady in This Ultrasexy Dress

Lady Gaga has ever so appropriately continued to wear Gucci throughout her House of Gucci press tour to get us hyped up for her role as Patrizia Reggiani in the upcoming Ridley Scott film. But sometimes a woman just needs a little Versace in her life, as proven by this spectacular laced satin corset gown. Gaga chose the look, inspired by details from the spring/summer 1995 collection, for the Milan premiere, showing off its every angle in her usual theatrical poses.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Cosmopolitan

The reviews for House of Gucci are in and people are already confused

We've all been patiently and excitedly waiting for the release of Ridley Scott's true crime drama House of Gucci for what feels like decades. The film, starring Lady Gaga and Adam Driver - among other huge names - has been so talked about over the last few months it's hard to believe we're still waiting to actually see it. Finally, with the release just days away the critics reviews are in and they've got fans pretty baffled...
MOVIES
Footwear News

Lady Gaga Makes a Stunning Arrival in Sheer Purple Gown With 8-Inch Heels at ‘House of Gucci’ London Premiere

For tonight’s “House of Gucci” premiere in London, Lady Gaga opted for a stunning purple Gucci Love Parade dress that debuted on Hollywood Boulevard in LA last week. The singer and actress hit the red carpet in typical Gaga fashion, making waves while posing expertly in a Gucci spring 2022 look. She wore a vibrant purple silk chiffon cape gown with nude see-through panels and crystal details, black fishnet stockings and black gloves with crystal details. For shoes, the 35-year-old star donned a pair of her tried-and-true, signature platform booties. The black faux leather Pleaser Flamingo-1020 style came with gems covering the...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Daily Mail

'My life really became the film': Lady Gaga reveals she spoke in her widely-ridiculed Italian accent with her own mother during House Of Gucci filming

Lady Gaga revealed she spoke in an Italian accent with her own mother Cynthia in order to remain in-character as Patrizia Regianni during filming for House Of Gucci. The singer, 35, told Alison Hammond during an appearance on Thursday's This Morning that she took the role home with her due to her dedication.
MOVIES
Variety

Behind Lady Gaga’s ‘House of Gucci’ Transformation With Her Makeup and Hair Team

Makeup artist Sarah Tanno and hair stylist Frederic Aspiras are the masterminds behind some of Lady Gaga’s most iconic looks. From the bubblegum pink “Rain on Me” wig and alienesque design to the “The Color of the Pomegranates”-inspired creations for Gaga’s “911” music video, Tanno and Aspiras have been working in tandem at the Haus of Gaga (the name Gaga uses to describe her creative team) for years. But “House of Gucci,” in theaters now, provided them their biggest challenge yet — they needed to strip away the public persona of Gaga and have audiences only see Patrizia Reggiani. Director Ridley Scott...
BEAUTY & FASHION
metaflix.com

‘House of Gucci’ Suffers Backlash from the House Itself

Ridley Scott’s “House of Gucci” has received criticism from the real Gucci family, causing the director to defend his work. Based on a novel of the same name by Sara Gay Forden, its realization into film was bound to get people talking. Patrizia Reggiani, played by Lady Gaga, has already...
MOVIES
WTNH.com

At the Movies: ‘House of Gucci’ and ‘Encanto’

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Pacino, Gaga, Driver, Leto. “House of Gucci” is star-studded, literally and figuratively. Lady Gaga plays Patrizia Reggiano, who romances her way into the fold by way of Adam Driver’s Maurizio. She wants in so bad, she’ll kill her way in, and plots to do just that.
NEW HAVEN, CT
The Daily

Review: ‘House of Gucci’

As the love story of Patrizia Reggiani and Maurizio Gucci begins in “House of Gucci,” Patrizia affectionately tells Maurizio, “I want to see how this story goes.” The story that ensues ends up being filled with familial backstabbing, vitriol, and murder — making it the perfect movie for the Thanksgiving season.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
buzzfeednews.com

"House Of Gucci” Is An Unambitious Mess

On the surface, House of Gucci sounds perfect. The Ridley Scott movie boasts a real-life crime, a flamboyant fashion backdrop, and Succession-style family drama. It stars Lady Gaga and Adam Driver as Patrizia Reggiani and Maurizio Gucci, the couple who dragged the Gucci family name into infamy when Reggiani orchestrated her husband’s murder in 1995.
MOVIES
solzyatthemovies.com

House of Gucci: The House of Boredom

Ridley Scott is two for two with misses this year as House of Gucci takes the cake for one of the most boring films of the year. House of Boredom. House of good G-d, how is this film not over yet?!? I think this is a nice way of summing up my experience with House of Gucci. This is a film where I found myself checking my watch what felt like every half hour or so. But really, it was more like every five to ten minutes. No amount of caffeine could get me through this film. To put it simply, House of Gucci is a film that will not be for everyone regardless of the cast or Ridley Scott. Speaking of the cast, I don’t know what film Jared Leto thinks he is in but it’s not this one. His performance is dreadful. You can now add Italians to the list of people that Jared Leto’s performances have offended. G-d knows he’s already offended the transgender community in Dallas Buyers Club.
MOVIES
