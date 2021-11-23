Where Is "House of Gucci" Subject Patrizia Reggiani Now?

Ridley Scott is two for two with misses this year as House of Gucci takes the cake for one of the most boring films of the year. House of Boredom. House of good G-d, how is this film not over yet?!? I think this is a nice way of summing up my experience with House of Gucci. This is a film where I found myself checking my watch what felt like every half hour or so. But really, it was more like every five to ten minutes. No amount of caffeine could get me through this film. To put it simply, House of Gucci is a film that will not be for everyone regardless of the cast or Ridley Scott. Speaking of the cast, I don’t know what film Jared Leto thinks he is in but it’s not this one. His performance is dreadful. You can now add Italians to the list of people that Jared Leto’s performances have offended. G-d knows he’s already offended the transgender community in Dallas Buyers Club.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO