UTAH VALLEY OPENS SOCAL CHALLENGE AGAINST IDAHO ON MONDAY AFTERNOON. After winning a pair of games last week in the Golden State, Utah Valley returns to Southern California to play in the inaugural SoCal Challange. The Wolverines will open SoCal Challenge play against Idaho on Monday, Nov. 22 at the Pavilion at JSerra in San Juan Capistrano, Calif. Tip off is set for 3:30 p.m. (MT). UVU will also play either Cal Poly or Nichols State on Wednesday, Nov. 24 at the event.

IDAHO STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO