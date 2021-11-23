ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Chicago cop shoots man who shot at pursuing officers

By Associated Press
 4 days ago

CHICAGO (AP) — A man being pursued by Chicago police officers fired shots at the pursuing officers before one of them returned fire, wounding the man, police said.

Chicago police Superintendent David Bown said no officers were struck by gunfire in Sunday night’s incident but the wounded man was hospitalized “with non-life-threatening injuries.”

Felton Williams, 32, of Chicago, is charged with two felony counts of murder in the first degree.

Police said tactical officers working in Chicago’s West Garfield Park neighborhood tried to “conduct an investigative stop” on Williams about 8:35 p.m. but he fled on foot and officers followed.

Williams drew a gun and began shooting at the pursuing officers before one of the officers “returned fire,” striking the man, police said.

Police did not say how many times Williams was shot or where on his body he was hit, the Chicago Tribune reported.

The officer who shot the man will be placed on administrative duties for a period of 30 days, as is routine.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability will conduct a comprehensive use of force investigation of the officer’s actions.

Dude
3d ago

Why is it a story everytime the cops are doing their job. I really don't care what color the bad guys are, if you do there's your issue!

