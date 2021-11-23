San Diego Health Officials Report 232 New COVID Cases as 345,000 Receive Boosters

Julissa Vasquez, 23, receives a COVID-19 vaccination. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo

San Diego County public health officials reported 232 new COVID-19 infections Monday, increasing the region’s cumulative total to 381,557 since the pandemic began.

Monday’s total follows 445 reported Sunday and 676 on Saturday. No new deaths were reported Monday, but the county’s death toll rose by 10 from Friday’s report to 4,317. The county no longer reports new cases and deaths on weekends.

As of Sunday, COVID-19 had killed 776,188 people in the United States, according to a Reuters tally.

The number of coronavirus patients in San Diego County hospitals has decreased by eight to 253, in the latest data released by the state. The number of COVID patients in intensive care increased by three to 80.

The number of county residents who have received at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine is now nearly 2.61 million — or 82.9% of residents 5 and older. More than 2.33 million, or 74.3%, are fully vaccinated. Close to 345,000 San Diegans 18 years of age or older have received a booster dose.

A total of 8,188 new tests were reported to the county on Monday, and the percentage of new positive cases over the past week was 3.2%, county officials said.

City News Service and Reuters contributed to this article.