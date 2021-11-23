ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

San Diego Health Officials Report 232 New COVID Cases as 345,000 Receive Boosters

By Elizabeth Ireland
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AdxpG_0d4OTxIJ00
Julissa Vasquez, 23, receives a COVID-19 vaccination. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo

San Diego County public health officials reported 232 new COVID-19 infections Monday, increasing the region’s cumulative total to 381,557 since the pandemic began.

Monday’s total follows 445 reported Sunday and 676 on Saturday. No new deaths were reported Monday, but the county’s death toll rose by 10 from Friday’s report to 4,317. The county no longer reports new cases and deaths on weekends.

As of Sunday, COVID-19 had killed 776,188 people in the United States, according to a Reuters tally.

The number of coronavirus patients in San Diego County hospitals has decreased by eight to 253, in the latest data released by the state. The number of COVID patients in intensive care increased by three to 80.

The number of county residents who have received at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine is now nearly 2.61 million — or 82.9% of residents 5 and older. More than 2.33 million, or 74.3%, are fully vaccinated. Close to 345,000 San Diegans 18 years of age or older have received a booster dose.

A total of 8,188 new tests were reported to the county on Monday, and the percentage of new positive cases over the past week was 3.2%, county officials said.

City News Service and Reuters contributed to this article.

Comments / 0

Related
Times of San Diego

City of San Diego Lifts Boil Water Advisory Due to Broken Water Mains

The city of San Diego Friday lifted the boil water advisory ordered earlier this week due to broken water mains. Weekend water main breaks in the East Village and the south end of Balboa Park kept a stretch of Interstate 5 and several freeway connector ramps in the downtown area closed to through traffic on Monday. The first of the two pipeline failures began flooding traffic lanes at A Street and 11th Avenue about 3:30 that afternoon.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego County, CA
Coronavirus
San Diego County, CA
Government
San Diego County, CA
Health
Local
California Health
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
County
San Diego County, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Reuters#Covid#City News Service
Times of San Diego

More Unruly Airline Passengers to be Prosecuted, As Justice Department Follows Biden’s Lead

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland has directed federal prosecutors to prioritize prosecution of airline passengers committing assaults and other crimes aboard aircraft. The Federal Aviation Administration said on Nov. 4 it had referred more than three dozen unruly passengers to the FBI for potential criminal prosecution amid a sharp rise in onboard incidents this year.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Times of San Diego

San Diego County’s Arrest Rates Drop in 2020

San Diego County’s felony arrest rates dropped by 14% and misdemeanor arrest rates decreased 38% in 2020 compared to 2019, according to a report released Tuesday by the San Diego Association of Governments. The report also found that Black people were overrepresented in all arrest categories in 2020 and Hispanic...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Times of San Diego

San Diego Gas Prices Continue to Climb

San Diego gas prices have risen 0.4 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $4.63 a gallon, as of Nov. 22, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 784 stations in San Diego. Gas prices in San Diego are 15.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
16K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy