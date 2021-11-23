ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carencro, LA

Carencro man dies following crash on I-10

By KATC News
 4 days ago
A Carencro man has died from injuries he sustained in a crash last week on I-10.

According to State Police, the single-vehicle crash occurred near mile marker 113, between Breaux Bridge and Henderson, around midnight on Thursday, November 18. The crash ultimately claimed the life of 58-year-old Whitney Brown.

Police say Brown was driving a Ford F-150 eastbound on I-10 when, for reasons still under investigation, the vehicle ran off the road and struck the barrier wall. Upon doing so, Brown was ejected from the vehicle.

Brown was unrestrained at the time of the crash. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition; on November 22, Troopers were notified by hospital staff that Brown had succumbed to his injuries.

Impairment is unknown with toxicology results pending. The crash remains under investigation.

Troopers wish to remind motorists to always make good decisions while in a motor vehicle. Never drive while impaired, fatigued or distracted, follow all traffic laws and always ensure every occupant is properly restrained. While not all crashes are survivable, taking simple precautions such as these can often mean the difference between life and death.

Troop I has investigated 53 fatal crashes resulting in 64 deaths in 2021.

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

