Coteau water district making repairs Tuesday
Waterworks District No. 3 (Coteau) is advising residents that it will be doing repairs on a main water line on Tuesday, and some may see changes to their water as a result.
The repairs will begin at 8:30 a.m. and should be completed by 2 p.m. on Tuesday, November 23.
Residents may experience low or loss of water pressure during the repair. Lines will be flushed after the repair, which officials say may cause discoloration.
If a boil order is necessary, residents will be notified.
------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers
Comments / 0