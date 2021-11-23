US Forecast
City/Town, State;Yesterday's High Temp (F);Yesterday's Low Temp (F);Today's High Temp (F);Today's Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Albany, NY;46;28;38;21;Breezy and colder;NW;15;53%;0%;2. Albuquerque, NM;57;37;60;44;Rather cloudy;E;4;32%;57%;2. Anchorage, AK;7;1;12;7;Cloudy and very cold;NNE;9;75%;53%;0. Asheville, NC;48;23;44;21;Plenty of sunshine;WNW;10;43%;0%;3. Atlanta, GA;58;31;55;29;Mostly sunny, cool;NNW;7;38%;0%;3. Atlantic City, NJ;54;34;45;34;Winds subsiding;NNW;17;46%;2%;2. Austin, TX;71;44;72;56;Nice
