Environment

US Forecast

manisteenews.com
 4 days ago

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Albany, NY;46;28;38;21;Breezy and colder;NW;15;53%;0%;2. Albuquerque, NM;57;37;60;44;Rather cloudy;E;4;32%;57%;2. Anchorage, AK;7;1;12;7;Cloudy and very cold;NNE;9;75%;53%;0. Asheville, NC;48;23;44;21;Plenty of sunshine;WNW;10;43%;0%;3. Atlanta, GA;58;31;55;29;Mostly sunny, cool;NNW;7;38%;0%;3. Atlantic City, NJ;54;34;45;34;Winds subsiding;NNW;17;46%;2%;2. Austin, TX;71;44;72;56;Nice...

www.manisteenews.com

fox5ny.com

Thanksgiving week forecast: Periodic rain, wind expected in parts of US

Woman who invited those ‘feeling lonely’ to virtual Thanksgiving in 2020 will host another gathering. In 2020, Jessica Kantrowitz thought up a way to spread a little holiday cheer with a creative take on a virtual Thanksgiving party — and this year she will do the same. (Credit: Jessica Kantrowitz)
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

‘November witch’ to hit northern US in chaotic double storm forecast

Two powerful storm systems are walloping parts of the nation’s northern tier and are expected to cause serious disruptions and travel headaches through Friday. A concentrated strip of deep atmospheric moisture, known as an atmospheric river, is blasting the Pacific Northwest with heavy rain and mountain snow. And, in the Upper Midwest, an intensifying, windy storm, sometimes referred to as a “November witch,” is unleashing pasty, wind-whipped snow in northern and western Minnesota and the eastern Dakotas.
ENVIRONMENT
WISH-TV

Weather will impact US holiday travel; here’s the day-by-day forecast

(CNN) — Thanksgiving holiday travel could be a messy one, as forecast models continue to show the potential for plunging temperatures and a “significant storm” in the coming week. Depending on where you live, it may be best to leave early. Not everyone has flexibility in their travel plans, but...
ENVIRONMENT
manisteenews.com

Ohio, Michigan governors wager sweet treats on 'Big Game'

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Buckeye candies and Michigan-made cherry products are among the sweet treats up for grabs in a friendly wager between the governors of Ohio and Michigan, whose flagship universities face off in their historic rivalry Saturday. Ohio Republican Gov. Mike DeWine is wagering an assortment of Ohio-made...
MICHIGAN STATE
manisteenews.com

Legislation looks to improve maritime conditions in Michigan

MANISTEE COUNTY — Legislation aimed at improving maritime commerce in Michigan could benefit lakeside communities like Manistee, according to the bill’s sponsor, Rep. Jack O’Malley (R) Lake Ann. House Bill 5291 would establish a Port Facility Improvement Grant program for the expansion and creation of public and private ports within...
MICHIGAN STATE

