And the winner of the FOX 8 Celebrity Turkey Bowl is…

CLEVELAND (WJW) — FOX 8’s first Celebrity Turkey Bowl kicked off Wednesday morning.

And the contestants are:

Wayne, Greg Pruitt, Carl Monday, Scott Sabol, Slider and Roosevelt Leftwich who was filling in for Natalie, advanced to the second round.

Carl Monday and Ed Gallek faced off in an instant classic.

But our dry-humored weather man really stole the show with a little surprise.

In the second round, it was Monday versus Sabol.

“Sabol’s got nothing on me,” Monday said before rolling his turkey.

Sabol lost the round by one pin. He cried fowl.

“It could have been a little Crisco, I’m not quite sure,” Sabol claimed after the loss.

“I think it was a little doctored,” Scott said.

Cleveland Browns running back Greg Pruitt beat a dejected Wayne Dawson.

“He’s a pro bowler and I played kickball in elementary school,” Wayne said.

Pruitt, Monday and Slider faced off in the finals.

Greg Pruitt knocked down 10. Then came up Carl Monday with a slow roll. He also got 10.

Slider stepped up… and knocked down 15!

Slider became the first-ever winner of the FOX 8 Celebrity Turkey Bowl!

This is also the first Turkey Bowl in the FOX 8 lanes.

Here’s how it works: 12 contestants will battle it out for the coveted championship spot.

They’ll bowl against their celebrity opponent and the person who knocks down the most cans of cranberry sauce with a frozen turkey advances to the next round.

The champion earns bragging rights and the impressive trophy seen below.

Catch the traditional FOX 8 Turkey Bowl on Thanksgiving Day.

