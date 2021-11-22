ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

The fall of Carthage

By EDITORIAL
heritagedaily.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Carthaginian Empire was one of the great superpowers of the ancient world, centred on the city of Carthage on the eastern side of Lake Tunis in Tunisia. According to the Greek historian Timaeus of Taormina, the city was founded around the 9th century BC by Phoenicians from Tyre, that gradually...

www.heritagedaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Smithonian

How the Ancient Romans Went to the Bathroom

“I live my life in the gutter,” says Ann Olga Koloski-Ostrow with a chuckle. An anthropologist at Brandeis University, she considers her “official” title the Queen of Latrines. For the past 25 years, she has taken that label literally, spending much of her time in ancient Roman gutters. “There’s a...
SCIENCE
studyfinds.org

Ancient treasure trove: Hoard of 2,500-year-old artifacts found in Swedish forest

GOTHENBURG, Sweden — Scientists have revealed a collection of ancient artifacts, discovered by Swedish citizen Tomas Karlsson, which they say date back to the Bronze Age. Karlsson reported the findings to the Anglisås Administrative Board after stumbling upon them in a forested area. The findings date back approximately 2,500 years and researchers say a local animal likely unearthed them.
SCIENCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julius Caesar
kingstonthisweek.com

The Catholic Church in retreat

The announcement last week that Pope Francis may be planning a visit to Canada to apologize for the Catholic Church’s involvement in the abuses committed against Indigenous children in residential schools prompted a reflection on the state of the church today. The simple fact is that the church’s influence in the world is now at its lowest ebb since the early days of Christianity.
RELIGION
Smithonian

Latrine Used by Ancient Actors Discovered Among Ruins of Theater in Turkey

Archaeologists excavating an ancient theater beneath the modern Turkish city of İzmir have discovered a communal toilet where actors likely relieved themselves before or after performances. The latrine appears to have been installed during a renovation of the theater in the second century C.E. It remained in use for around 300 years, the Hürriyet Daily News reports.
ENTERTAINMENT
allthatsinteresting.com

‘Lost’ Sun Temple From 4,500 Years Ago Discovered In Egypt — Beneath A Newer One

The mud-brick temple discovered in Abu Ghurab dates back to the mid 25th century BCE and is likely one of six sun temples mentioned in ancient Egypt inscriptions. Thousands of years ago, a great pharaoh in Egypt ordered the construction of a sun temple. But the sands of time — and the political will of his successors — buried it in the desert. Now, archaeologists say they’ve found his “lost” sun temple hidden beneath a more recent one.
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carthage#Third Punic War#Roman Empire#Africa#Phoenicians#Berbers#Greeks#Mamertines#Carthaginians#Romans#The First Punic War
LiveScience

Massive hoard of Roman-era silver coins unearthed in Germany

More than 5,500 silver coins buried by a river about 1,800 years ago are now in the hands of archaeologists, following the hoard's discovery in Augsburg, Germany. At the time of the coins' burial, the Roman Empire was in full swing, with its coinage reaching all corners of its territory and beyond.
WORLD
Florida Star

I Hoardius: Cache Of Thousands Of Ancient Roman Silver Coins Found In River

A hoard of 5,600 silver coins from the Roman Empire dating back nearly 2,000 years has been found in Germany. The Augsburg Art Collections and Museum said in a statement the discovery was the largest such find in the southern German state of Bavaria. The silver coins minted in the denarii Roman currency were discovered in an old, gravel riverbed near the location of what was once an early military base.
SCIENCE
CNN

Rare Roman mosaic found on farm in 'remarkable' discovery

A rare Roman mosaic has been unearthed on a British farm in a "remarkable" discovery. Historic England, a public body that looks after the country's historic environment, said it is the first time the mosaic -- found in Rutland, East Midlands -- has been uncovered in 1,600 years. The Roman...
SCIENCE
openculture.com

The Drugs Used by the Ancient Greeks and Romans

Many of us living in the parts of the world where marijuana has recently been legalized may regard ourselves as partaking of a highly modern pleasure. And given the ever-increasing sophistication of the growing and processing techniques that underlie what has become a formidable cannabis industry, perhaps, on some level, we are. But as intellectually avid enthusiasts of psychoactive substances won’t hesitate to tell you, their use stretches farther back in time than history itself. “For as long as there has been civilization, there have been mind-altering drugs,” writes Science‘s Andrew Lawler. But was anyone using them in the predecessors to western civilization as we know it today?
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
Country
Greece
Country
Tunisia
Place
Rome, IT
The Independent

‘Most exciting’ Roman mosaic in a century uncovered beneath English farm

Archaeologists have hailed the discovery of a late Roman mosaic beneath a field in Rutland as the “most exciting” find of its type in the UK for a century.The artwork is the first in Britain to represent scenes from the Iliad, including the battle between the Greek hero Achilles and the Trojan prince Hector, which takes place towards the end of the epic poem.In fact, only a handful of mosaics with similar representations have been uncovered across Europe.Given how unusual the mosaic is, the Department for Digital, Media, Culture and Sport (DCMS) has – on the advice of Historic England...
SCIENCE
The Guardian

Rescued from obscurity: UK archaeologist who restored Sicily’s glories

In the 1920s, the discovery of ancient ruins in Sicily, now the largest archaeological site in the world, was celebrated with excitement in British newspapers. It was hailed with much the same level of enthusiasm as was given to Howard Carter and Arthur Evans’s excavations of the treasures of Tutankhamun and the palace of Knossos. Not a natural “showman” however, the name of the man who excavated the site, Alexander Hardcastle, then slowly faded.
WORLD
AFP

Italy, France sign 'historic' treaty

France and Italy on Friday drew a line under recent tensions and signed a new treaty to formalise their relations, against the background of a European Union in flux. The treaty was signed just weeks before France takes over the rotating EU presidency in January, and at a time of change on the continent.
POLITICS
heritagedaily.com

Arward – The last Templar Stronghold in the Holy Land

Arward is a tiny island off the coast of Syria, that during the 13th century was the last remaining Templar stronghold in the Holy Land. Measuring only 800 metres long by 500 metres wide, the island was first settled by the Phoenicians around the 2nd millennium BC, who established the city of Arwad that the Phoenicians called Aynook or Arvad.
WORLD
heritagedaily.com

Archaeologists uncover statues of Aphrodite and Dionysus in Turkey

Archaeologists from Kütahya Dumlupınar University have discovered statues representing Aphrodite and Dionysus in the ancient city of Aizanoi. Aizanoi was an Ancient Greek city in western Anatolia, located in what is now Çavdarhisar, near Kütahya in present-day Turkey. Aizanoi has been occupied since the Bronze Age, emerging in the Hellenistic...
WORLD
Andrei Tapalaga

The Heart of a 19th-Century Mayor Was Discovered in a Fountain

The fountain in the center of Verviers was raised in the honor of Pierre David 1883Verviers. We all love urban legends because of the mystery hidden behind them. Although we know what most urban legends remain just legends created by people who want attention, there is one urban legend from 140 years ago that was discovered to be true by accident.
Fareeha Arshad

The excavations of Herculaneum, Palatial Roman Villa, Banwell Caves

The ruins of HerculaneumGraham Hobster from Pixabay. Pompeii was an ancient city in present-day Italy destroyed in 79 A.D. after a dreadful volcanic eruption from Mount Vesuvius. Though people are aware of this horrific event, very few are aware that on the same day, another city, Herculaneum, was also destroyed because of this eruption.

Comments / 0

Community Policy