ROSEMONT -- Boss Industries, a portfolio company of Rosemont-based Wynnchurch Capital L.P., has acquired HIPPO Multipower, based in Kansas City, Missouri. HIPPO was founded in 1972 as a truck equipment upfitter, specializing in aerial bucket trucks. After developing a reputation as a mobile hydraulic equipment specialist, HIPPO built the industry's first multipower unit in 1980, delivering hydraulic, air and electric power all from one unit, powered by the truck's power take-offs (PTO). It has customers in the utility, municipal, railroad, and industrial coatings industries.

