Price analysis 11/22: BTC, ETH, BNB, SOL, ADA, XRP, DOT, AVAX, DOGE, SHIB

Avalanche price analysis is bearish today. AVAX is currently trading at $101. The Avalanche price analysis confirms that after failing to reach the $110 mark, buyers could not establish a support level above $100, and declining selling pressure caused AVAX to retreat to $100. AVAX then experienced a mini-rally that suggested upward movement was possible, but this failed to materialize at the $110 mark. The lack of buying interest precipitated a drop below $100, and AVAX is now trading around the $98.21 level, where it faces resistance from pre-retraction sellers. While it’s difficult to determine what will happen next without more information, our analysis suggests that further declines are likely to be seen in the short term.

STOCKS ・ 8 DAYS AGO