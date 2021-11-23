ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Price analysis 11/22: BTC, ETH, BNB, SOL, ADA, XRP, DOT, AVAX, DOGE, SHIB

investing.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe S&P 500 made a new all-time high on Nov. 22 due to reports that United States President Joe Biden had renominated Jerome Powell to serve a second term as the Federal Reserve chair. This news also boosted the U.S. dollar currency...

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
investing.com

Ripple (XRP) Drops Market Cap, Ranks 7th in the Crypto World

© Reuters. Ripple (XRP) Drops Market Cap, Ranks 7th in the Crypto World. Ripple (XRP) has plummeted by market cap, ranking as 7th crypto in the market. Binance (BNB) Coin is now the 3rd largest after XRP dropped. Tether, Solana, and Cardano also follow BNB tightly in terms of ranking.
STOCKS
ambcrypto.com

XRP, Dogecoin, The Sandbox Price Analysis: 27 November

Most cryptos saw a slackening November as the trend steadily swayed in favor of bears. Consequently, altcoins like XRP and Dogecoin touched their multi-weekly and monthly lows on 26 November. Although SAND touched its ATH on 25 November, the near-term technicals hinted at its decreasing bullish force. XRP. Succumbing to...
MARKETS
cryptopolitan.com

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH swiftly drops 14 percent, retracement to follow?

Ethereum price analysis is bullish today. ETH/USD spiked below $3,950 previous swing low. Buying pressure rejecting further upside. Ethereum price analysis is bullish today as we expect recovery after a strong selloff earlier today. Likely ETH/USD has found support around the previous low of $3,950, leading back to the upside over the next 24 hours.
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jerome Powell
cryptopolitan.com

Dogecoin Price Analysis: DOGE breaks September low, finds support at $0.186

Dogecoin price analysis is bearish today. DOGE/USD lost over 18 percent from the last high. Support was found at $0.186. Dogecoin price analysis is bearish today as we expect further tests of downside to follow after a slight recovery from the $0.186 low. Likely, DOGE/USD will not react higher for long as sellers are still strong in the market.
MARKETS
investmentu.com

CRO Crypto: Making a Crypto.com Coin Price Prediction

The crypto markets have continued to take it on the chin since the latest mini crash. Bitcoin and Ethereum have entered into correction territory. And a lot of altcoins are following suit. But at least one coin stands out for its resistance to current downward pressure: CRO crypto. Some might better know it as the Crypto.com coin, but either way, it’s been on a tear this year.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Cardano Delisted From eToro? Why The Coin Price Is Dropping Today

Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) traded 6.6% lower at $1.68 over 24 hours late Tuesday night. What’s Moving? The cryptocurrency has fallen 8.8% over a seven-day trailing period, while its market capitalization was down 6.9% over the past 24 hours to $76.00 billion. The altcoin has lost 5.6% against apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin...
STOCKS
cryptopotato.com

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH at 2-Month Highs Against Bitcoin

Ethereum’s value against Bitcoin appears ready to break above a key resistance line that has held since 2018. Key Resistance levels: $4,350, $4868 (ATH) | 0.080 BTC. ETH’s price is currently consolidating between the support at $4,000 and the resistance at $4,350. However, on the Bitcoin pair, ETH looks much more interesting as it has just hit a 2-month high (0.076 BTC) and appears ready to break above a key resistance spanning all the way back to 2018. If ETH can do this successfully, it may outperform Bitcoin in the near future.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doge#Btc#Eth#Sol#Dot#Ada#Xrp#Avax#Federal Reserve#Dxy#Defi Platforms#Coinquora Nov 23#Nft#Dailycoin Nov 23#Decentralized Finance
cryptopolitan.com

Dogecoin Price Analysis: DOGE tests $0.215, break lower to follow?

Dogecoin price analysis is bearish today. DOGE/USD saw further downside overnight. Support at $0.215 reached again. Dogecoin price analysis is bearish today as we expect the current selling pressure to continue after a steady decline overnight. Likely DOGE/USD will move to break the $0.215 support, setting another lower low. The...
MARKETS
cryptopotato.com

Avalanche Price Analysis: AVAX Cools Off Following a New ATH at $147

After avalanche (AVAX) broke the resistance at $100 it rallied hard and has made a new all-time high at $147. Now, thought, things are calming down a bit. AVAX has finally met some resistance after a significant rally which took it to $147. The price is currently correcting. As such, the cryptocurrency can find good support on the $124 and $110 levels depending on how deep the correction is, while the levels found at $147 and $160 will act as resistance.
STOCKS
cryptopolitan.com

Cardano price analysis: ADA to retest $1.86 as support

Cardano price analysis is bearish today. The resistance for ADA is found at $1.90. Support is present at $1.86. The Cardano price analysis shows a bearish trend. Overall the coin is following a downwards trend from the last two weeks, but the bulls tried to make some recovery during the last two days. However, today bears are leading the price function again as a decrease in price has been observed.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
cryptopolitan.com

Solana price analysis: Price drops to $211 as SOL sheds two percent

Solana price analysis is bearish today. The resistance is present at $219.6. Strong support is found at $209. The Solana price analysis is on the bearish side today, as the price is going down again today. The last two days proved significant for the crypto pair as it recovered well during this time, but today again, the bears have taken the lead.
STOCKS
cryptopolitan.com

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH rallies to $4,350, break higher today?

Ethereum price analysis is bullish today. ETH/USD peaked at $3,950 yesterday. Resistance at $4,350 is currently tested. Ethereum price analysis is bullish today as we expect further upside to follow after a strong rally over the last 24 hours to the $4,350 mark. However, a slight retracement could follow over the next hours as ETH/USD prepares for the next move up.
MARKETS
cryptopolitan.com

Solana Price Analysis: SOL/USD to break above the daily resistance of $220

Solana price analysis is bullish today. SOL/USD is presently at $214. The technical indicators favor a bullish Solana price prediction today, as we anticipate further improvement after the $190 support prevented further decline overnight. Next up is the $220 resistance. As we can see today, SOL/USD is presently trading at...
STOCKS
cryptopolitan.com

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP rejects upside at $1.16, another drop to follow?

Ripple price analysis is bearish today. XRP/USD tested upside at $1.16 overnight. Selling pressure has returned this morning. The Ripple price is bearish today, as the upside was rejected around $1.16 overnight after a rapid rise. As a result, later today, XRP/USD should decline further and establish another lower low.
MARKETS
cryptopolitan.com

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH drops to $3,950, swift selloff to continue today?

Ethereum price analysis is bearish today. ETH/USD saw another drop lower yesterday. Reaction higher seen this morning. Ethereum price analysis is bearish today as we expect the current push higher to not last over the second half of the day. Therefore, ETH/USD should continue lower and test even further downside over the next 24 hours.
MARKETS
cryptopolitan.com

Avalanche Price Analysis: AVAX is bearish for the next 24 hours

Avalanche price analysis is bearish today. AVAX is currently trading at $101. The Avalanche price analysis confirms that after failing to reach the $110 mark, buyers could not establish a support level above $100, and declining selling pressure caused AVAX to retreat to $100. AVAX then experienced a mini-rally that suggested upward movement was possible, but this failed to materialize at the $110 mark. The lack of buying interest precipitated a drop below $100, and AVAX is now trading around the $98.21 level, where it faces resistance from pre-retraction sellers. While it’s difficult to determine what will happen next without more information, our analysis suggests that further declines are likely to be seen in the short term.
STOCKS
cryptopolitan.com

Cardano Price Analysis: We expect ADA to break above the $1.90 resistance

Cardano price analysis is bullish today. ADA/USD respected $1.90 resistance overnight. ADA is currently trading at $1.78. The price of Cardano is rising today, as we expect the current consolidation beneath $1.90 to come to an end with a rise. As a result, we expect ADA/USD to make another higher low before heading back towards the $190 resistance later today.
CURRENCIES
cryptopolitan.com

Solana Price Analysis: SOL spikes higher after a retest of $190 support

Solana price analysis is bullish today. SOL/USD retested $190 overnight. Closest resistance at $210. Solana price analysis is bullish today as we expect further recovery after the $190 support prevented further downside overnight. Likely SOL/USD will test the $10 resistance next. The cryptocurrency market saw bearish momentum return over the...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy