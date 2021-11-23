ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma Takes Down Minnesota in The Bahamas

By John E. Hoover
AllSooners
AllSooners
 4 days ago

Taylor Robertson continued her hot shooting with 19 points — including four 3-pointers in the second half — as Oklahoma routed Minnesota 88-69 in The Bahamas on Monday.

The Sooners improved to 5-1 and finished fifth in the Battle 4 Atlantis.

“I think it’s been a really good tournament,” said first-year coach Jennie Baranczyk. “I think we learned a lot about ourselves.”

“Just being able to be here and play three games in three days, we’ve just grown was a team from day one to now,” Robertson said. “It’s been fun to get even closer with everybody on an off the court, and you can tell on the court when we play.”

Robertson led the Sooners in scoring all three games of the tournament and on Monday joined OU's 1,500-career-point club. She reached the milestone on her final bucket of the night (her 23rd 3 of the event) and became the 12th Sooner to score 1,500 points.

Robertson got plenty of help from her teammates as Skylar Vann came off the bench to score 15, and senior Madi Williams posted a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Freshman Kelbie Washington had six points and led the Sooners with eight assists and three steals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LTGy7_0d4OSrFQ00

“They’re starting to strategize together, and that’s really what you want to have happen, especially in a new system,” Baranczyk said.

Baranczyk’s team outrebounded the Golden Gophers 51-31 (18-4 on the offensive glass) and forced the tempo all day, as Minnesota finished with 20 turnovers.

“I would say we’re playing a lot more free,” Llanusa said. “Kind of going out there and running our team by ourselves is pretty cool.”

“We’re fun to watch,” Baranczyk said. “ … It’s a fun style because they’re really good.”

Llanusa, who’s lost all or part of every season to injury since she’s been a member of the OU roster, is back from back surgery and playing better than ever.

“I haven’t played three games in a row since high school,” she said, “and I honestly didn’t know if I could do it. But the energy from my teammates and everybody else helped out a lot.”

OU takes the Thanksgiving holiday off and will return to the floor next Tuesday at SMU.

“We’re a pretty good bball team when we play together and have that fun,” Baranczyk said. “I know it sounds simple, and it is, but when we do that, we’re pretty darn good.”

