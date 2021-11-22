ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

With More Than 100 Homicides, Allegheny County On Pace For One Of Its Deadliest Years Ever

By Andy Sheehan
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pUO6b_0d4OSXn000

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Over a 48-hour period, the sound of gunfire echoed throughout Allegheny County.

Responding police found victims wounded or dead.

Two people were shot in Mt. Oliver. They are both expected to survive. A 24-year-old man was critically wounded in North Braddock, as well as a 20-year-old man shot on Mt. Washington. In Penn Hills, a 30-year-old man was shot and killed in his car.

“There’s just too many people getting a hold of these guns. And when something jumps off, this is what we end up with: killings, shootings, murders,” outreach worker Staci Ford said.

In Point Breeze, 16-year-old Emeka Moye-King told police he accidentally shot his girlfriend — 17-year-old Aliah Johnson — in the face after showing her his Glock handgun. He is now charged with criminal homicide and possession of a firearm by a minor.

His mother told police she didn’t even know her son had a gun.

“It’s a shame really and some of it’s preventable. I truly believe that,” said Louis Weiers with the ATF. “Parents need to be engaged with their kids, know what’s in your home.”

With 106 homicides so far, Allegheny County is on pace for one of its deadliest years ever. And the victims are getting younger. Johnson was the 29th homicide victim under the age of 20.

“The way of life and the mindset of our youth these days is violence,” Ford said. “It’s cool to have a gun. It’s cool to be the first one to shoot. It’s not cool. It’s not OK.”

Ford said the greater community needs to step up and intervene.

“Everything has spiked right now,” Ford said. “There are just not enough services and not enough support. We need mentors, people out here in the streets, we need them reaching out to these youth. We need them to reach out to the young adults.”

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Man Charged With Homicide In Baldwin Bar Brawl

By: KDKA-TV News Staff BALDWIN, Pa. (KDKA) – A man is facing homicide charges after a deadly bar fight in Baldwin. Zachary Blake, 22, was charged after Mark Thompson, 51, died following a fight at the Loose Moose Saloon on Brownsville Road in July. Earlier this month, the Allegheny County Medical Examiner ruled Thompson’s death a homicide. After consulting with the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office, detectives got an arrest warrant Monday charging Blake in Thompson’s death. (Photo Courtesy: Allegheny County) Thompson stepped in and tried to break up a fight between four people, police said. Blake allegedly knocked Thompson to the ground, punching and kicking him in the face. Blake told law enforcement his brother was fighting with Thompson and he intervened to protect his brother, according to court paperwork filed in July. Blake told police he punched Thompson “once or twice,” the criminal complaint said. Blake is now in the Allegheny County Jail.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

4-Year-Old Boy Dies After Shooting Himself In East Liberty

By: KDKA’s Chris Hoffman and Meghan Schiller PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A 4-year-old boy died after police said he shot himself in the face in East Liberty. “This was a devastating tragedy. We believe it was an accident. A 4-year-old boy got a hold of a gun and shot himself in the face,” said Pittsburgh police spokesperson Cara Cruz. The family identified him as Ajani Lane. (Photo: Provided) “Medics were there immediately,” said Cruz. “It was literally minutes after this happened and they transported the child to Children’s Hospital in extremely critical condition and very sadly he passed away a short time later.” One guardian was in...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Pittsburgh, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Penn Hills, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Allegheny County, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Allegheny County, PA
State
Washington State
City
Washington, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Woman Shot On Pennsylvania Turnpike Recalls Apparent Road Rage Incident

NEW STANTON, Pa. (KDKA) – A woman shot during an apparent road rage incident in Westmoreland County is speaking out, sharing what she says happened Sunday during her drive home to the Philadelphia area on the Pennsylvania Turnpike near New Stanton. Morgan King is still recovering at Forbes Hospital. She spoke to KDKA’s Amy Wadas from her hospital bed. She says she wants to ask the man who shot her why. The 38-year-old says she was heading home on the turnpike with her Amazon parrot named Liberty after a weekend visiting friends in the Creighton area of Pittsburgh. WATCH: Jennifer Borrasso Reports King says...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wtae.com

One person rescued after Beaver County fire

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — The Beaver Falls Fire Department released new information and images on Tuesday about a fire in Beaver County that happened on Monday. The Beaver Falls Fire Department said the fire broke out around 4:30 a.m. Monday at a building in Aliquippa. They did not specify the address...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny County Reports Nearly 900 New Cases

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 892 new COVID-19 cases and eight additional deaths. Of the new cases, 541 are confirmed cases and 351 are probable. This is the COVID-19 Update for Nov. 24, 2021. In the last 24 hours, 892 new cases were reported to the Health Department. Of these, 541 are confirmed cases and 351 are probable cases. pic.twitter.com/DqgQsCQB5A — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) November 24, 2021 Seven new deaths were imported from the state’s system, and all of them happened in November. One person was in the 25-49 age group, one was in the 50-64 age group and six were 65 or older. There have been 9,248 total hospitalizations and 146,794 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started. The county-wide death toll stands at 2,439. More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: CDC Coronavirus Information CDC Global Map of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Pennsylvania Department of Health Information Allegheny County Health Department Information
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man Wanted In Deadly McKees Rocks Shooting

By: KDKA-TV News Staff MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. (KDKA) – A man is wanted in connection with a deadly shooting in McKees Rocks last month. Police are looking for 29-year-old David Goodwine in the death of 35-year-old Brian Irby. (Photo: Allegheny County police) Irby was found shot in the chest on the 300 block of Fair Oaks Street in McKees Rocks on Oct. 7, police said. Goodwine is facing criminal homicide charges and firearm violations. (Photo Credit: KDKA) He’s described as 6-foot-2, weighing 200 pounds. He’s known to frequent McKees Rocks, the North Side and Homestead, police said. Anyone who sees him is asked to immediately call 911, and anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the county police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.
MCKEES ROCKS, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homicides#Guns#Police#Kdka#Atf
wtae.com

Man found dead in Penn Hills

PENN HILLS, Pa. — Penn Hills police found a man inside a vehicle who had been shot late Saturday night. Allegheny County police said they received reports of a shooting just before 10:45 p.m. Saturday. First responders arrived and found a victim inside a vehicle along Frankstown Road near the intersection of Lime Hollow Road.
PENN HILLS, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

15-Year-Old Boy Arrested In Deadly McKeesport Stabbing

By: KDKA-V News Staff MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) – A 15-year-old was arrested after another teen was stabbed to death in McKeesport. Nineteen-year-old Kai Brown was found stabbed in the chest in the 500 block of Sinclair Street Friday afternoon. Brown was taken to the hospital, where he died. (Photo: KDKA Photojournalist Ian Smith) An arrest warrant was issued for Damian Baverso, charging him with criminal homicide in Brown’s death. Baverso was arrested by Oakmont police Tuesday, Allegheny County police said. Photo Credit: Allegheny County Police He’s now in the Allegheny County Jail.
MCKEESPORT, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Allegheny County Leaders Worried Holidays Will Drive COVID-19 Surge

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – After reporting nearly 900 new cases in 24 hours, Allegheny County leaders offered no reason to believe the numbers will improve coming out of the holiday season. Chief Epidemiologist Dr. LuAnn Brink expressed her concerns about the new COVID-19 cases compounded with the upcoming holiday weekend. Last month was the third deadliest month for COVID infections in Allegheny County and there have already been 67 during the month of November, according to leaders. The county is averaging more than 600 daily cases with reinfections now being added to the case count. Brink stressed how overwhelming those numbers have been, even causing...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Teenage victim, suspect identified in fatal Point Breeze shooting

PITTSBURGH — A 17-year-old girl died after being shot in the face at a residence in the Point Breeze neighborhood of Pittsburgh Saturday evening. Pittsburgh Public Safety says police and EMS responded to the residence on the 100 block of North Linden Avenue at around 8:15 p.m. Saturday where they found a young woman who had been shot in the head.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Pittsburgh

Police Search For Man Wanted After Argument Turns Deadly In Wilkinsburg

By: KDKA-TV News Staff WILKINSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – Police are searching for a man accused of shooting another man to death after an argument in Wilkinsburg early Thanksgiving morning. Around 1 a.m. Thursday, police were called to a home at the corner of North Avenue and Clair Way for reports of a shooting. Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer Once they arrived, they found a 58-year-old man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital where he died. He hasn’t been identified. Detectives learned the victim and 52-year old George Booker got into an argument before Booker allegedly fired shots, police said. (Photo: Allegheny County police) An arrest warrant was issued charging him with criminal homicide and firearms violations. He’s described as 6-foot-tall, weighing 175 pounds. He’s known to frequent the Homewood, Wilkinsburg and McKees Rocks areas, police said. Anyone who sees him is asked to be cautious and call 911. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the county police tipline at 1-833-255-8477. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
WILKINSBURG, PA
Tribune-Review

Wilkinsburg teen dead in Point Breeze shooting

A Wilkinsburg teen is dead of a gunshot wound she suffered Saturday evening in Pittsburgh’s Point Breeze neighborhood. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner said Aliah Johnson, 17, died shortly before 8:30 p.m. following a shooting in the 100 block of North Linden Avenue. WPXI reported that police found Johnson dead...
WILKINSBURG, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Two People Shot On Carson Street In Pittsburgh’s South Side

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Two people took themselves to the hospital after being shot on the South Side early on Friday morning. Just after 1:30 a.m., Pittsburgh Police were called to East Carson Street at 17th Street after hearing that multiple shots had been fired. Police found several shell casings at the scene. They were then informed a woman had taken herself to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the back. She is in fair condition. Meanwhile, a man was shot multiple times in the chest and also took himself to the hospital. He is in critical condition. When police responded to the call, two police vehicles crashed and there were no serious injuries. Pittsburgh Police are investigating.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTAJ

UPDATE: Missing 79-year-old found safe in Allegheny County

UPDATE 11/16 4:37 P.M.: Nancy Smith was located in Allegheny County and is safe, according to state police. The original story can be found below. INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police are looking for a 79-year-old Dilltown woman after her family members reported that she didn’t return home from a shopping trip Monday evening. […]
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

‘Everything Is An Excuse’: Mother Of Philadelphia Homicide Victim Hammers Mayor Jim Kenney Over Gun Violence Epidemic

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s a grim milestone — 500 homicides and the year isn’t over yet. The number ties the record set back in 1990. Wednesday at City Hall, the mayor and other officials held a press conference to address the city’s gun violence epidemic. Mayor Jim Kenney criticized lawmakers in Harrisburg for what he says is inaction when it comes to the crisis. CBS3 watched the news conference in real-time with a mother who lost her 23-year-old son to a tragic shooting in West Philadelphia on the Fourth of July this year. She has a question for the mayor. Police still need...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

Two 4-year-old boys killed in Pittsburgh-area shootings

Two young boys were killed in unrelated shootings across the Pittsburgh area on Monday, according to reports. KDKA reports that Pittsburgh police confirmed the boy shot himself in the head accidentally. The shooting happened shortly after 8 a.m. at a home on North Negley Avenue near Black Street, TribLive reported.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man Shot In Ankle In Homewood

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man is in the hospital after he was shot in the ankle early Thanksgiving morning, Pittsburgh police said. Officers were called to the 7200 block of Race Street in Homewood just before 5 a.m. for a Shotspotter alert. While searching the area, police said officers found a man with a gunshot wound to his left ankle. He was conscious and alert when medics took him to the hospital, but police said he provided little information about how the shooting happened. He was listed in stable condition. The mobile crime unit processed the scene and detectives are investigating.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
41K+
Followers
24K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy