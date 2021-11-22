With More Than 100 Homicides, Allegheny County On Pace For One Of Its Deadliest Years Ever

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Over a 48-hour period, the sound of gunfire echoed throughout Allegheny County.

Responding police found victims wounded or dead.

Two people were shot in Mt. Oliver. They are both expected to survive. A 24-year-old man was critically wounded in North Braddock, as well as a 20-year-old man shot on Mt. Washington. In Penn Hills, a 30-year-old man was shot and killed in his car.

“There’s just too many people getting a hold of these guns. And when something jumps off, this is what we end up with: killings, shootings, murders,” outreach worker Staci Ford said.

In Point Breeze, 16-year-old Emeka Moye-King told police he accidentally shot his girlfriend — 17-year-old Aliah Johnson — in the face after showing her his Glock handgun. He is now charged with criminal homicide and possession of a firearm by a minor.

His mother told police she didn’t even know her son had a gun.

“It’s a shame really and some of it’s preventable. I truly believe that,” said Louis Weiers with the ATF. “Parents need to be engaged with their kids, know what’s in your home.”

With 106 homicides so far, Allegheny County is on pace for one of its deadliest years ever. And the victims are getting younger. Johnson was the 29th homicide victim under the age of 20.

“The way of life and the mindset of our youth these days is violence,” Ford said. “It’s cool to have a gun. It’s cool to be the first one to shoot. It’s not cool. It’s not OK.”

Ford said the greater community needs to step up and intervene.

“Everything has spiked right now,” Ford said. “There are just not enough services and not enough support. We need mentors, people out here in the streets, we need them reaching out to these youth. We need them to reach out to the young adults.”