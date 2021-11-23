ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

‘There’s No Smoking Gun’: Expert Calls For Full JFK Assassination Report To Be Released

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fu7fz_0d4OSSNN00

BOSTON (CBS) – President John F. Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas 58 years ago, but the public has not had the chance to see the full details of the investigation. Both the Trump and Biden administrations have delayed the full release, most recently citing the pandemic.

Tom Samoluk, the former Deputy Director of the Assassination Records Review Board, says at this point, the secrecy sounding the JFK investigation is unnecessary.

“Most records, the vast majority of records, the records that the Review Board did not release in the mid ’90s, need to be released now,” Samoluk said in an interview on CBSN Boston.

“Not that the assassination can be solved. I can tell you that the Review Board, the staff, we looked at all of these records. There’s no smoking gun if you will. However, they do put together the assassination chronology more completely.”

Samoluk said the delay in the release of the files has fueled conspiracy theories.

“Keeping the records secret, particularly in this day in age does not help trust in the federal government,” Samoluk said.

The records that have been released can be viewed online .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Miami Herald

CIA continues to conceal JFK assassination files. But here’s what we do know | Opinion

As a professional journalist who has been reporting on the assassination of John F. Kennedy for almost 30 years, I have long been skeptical about the pursuit of a proverbial “smoking gun” that supposedly will blow open the case of the murdered president. When the congressional deadline for the release of the last of the JFK files approached last month, I instinctively advised friends that there would be no smoking gun in the released material.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
Boston, MA
Government
City
Boston, MA
The Independent

Police Association asks public to ‘stop filming and start helping’ when officers are attacked

The National Police Association is calling on bystanders to step in and help if they see an officer being assaulted rather than filming on mobile phones “in the pursuit of likes and attention”.Thousands of officers are being assaulted on the job each month and police are growing increasingly frustrated with witnesses pulling out their phones rather than lending a hand.“This year over 50,000 law enforcement officers have been assaulted while on duty,” a clip released by the association states. “The vast number of these attacks were filmed and uploaded to social media in the pursuit of likes and attention,” the...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John F Kennedy
Vice

Jeffrey Epstein Spent Final Days In Fear of MS-13, Struggling With Constipation

Jeffrey Epstein, the financier and child sex trafficker with close ties to powerful elites including Donald Trump, Bill Clinton and Prince Andrew, spent his last days tormented by a cellmate whose incessant chatter kept him from sleeping, in fear of MS-13, and unable to take a shit, according to documents obtained from the Bureau of Prisons under a Freedom of Information Act request.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Boston

Gov. Charlie Baker Says Biden’s Air Travel Restrictions Are ‘The Right Move’

BOSTON (CBS) – Gov. Charlie Baker tweeted out that he supports President Joe Biden’s decision to restrict air travel from southern Africa due to a new COVID-19 variant Omicron, calling it “the right move” on Friday. This is the right move until the medical community can learn more about this new variant. Getting a vaccine and a booster remains the best way to keep you and your family safe. https://t.co/Xjtyd4p3oe — Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) November 26, 2021 On Friday, President Joe Biden restricted air travel from South Africa and seven other countries, which is to take effect on Nov. 29. In a statement released by the White House, he also urged Americans to get vaccinated or, if they are vaccinated, to get a booster shot. Biden tweeted that the restrictions are precautionary until there is more information. In his tweet, Baker also urged people to get vaccinated or to get a booster shot.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jfk Assassination#Smoking Gun#The Review Board#Cbsn Boston
Deadline

Black Friday Update – California Flash Mob Robbers Won’t Be Stopped, Will Spread, Says Ex-Chief

A former Philadelphia police commissioner predicted today that mass robbery crews would spread out across the country, given their success in a recent spate of California attacks on retailers. Charles Ramsey, the ex-Philadelphia commissioner, said there’s “no question” that the trend will occur elsewhere. “This is something now that I really unfortunately think is going to spread,” Ramsey told CNN on Thursday. “Right now it’s in California, but it will spread, there’s no question about it.” UPDATE: The rising tide of flash mob thieves hit the Bottega Veneta store in the Beverly Grove shopping district on Black Friday at 5:21 PM. LAPD reports...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
CBS Boston

‘Justice Would Be Ahmaud Alive Today,’ Massachusetts Lawmakers React To Arbery Verdict

BOSTON (CBS) – Three men were found guilty of chasing down Ahmaud Arbery and killing him in Georgia on Wednesday. William Bryan, who filmed the murder, was found guilty of three counts of murder; Gregory McMichael was found guilty of felony murder; and Travis McMichael, who fired the shot, was found guilty of malice murder and felony murder. The verdict came 22 months after Arbery’s death. He was shot and killed on Feb. 23, 2020. Reactions from Massachusetts lawmakers supported the guilty verdict. Ahmaud Arbery was hunted down for simply jogging while Black. This verdict isn't justice—justice would be Ahmaud alive today. The verdict answers our...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene makes bizarre claim Biden and Democrats to blame for Waukesha killings over Rittenhouse comments

Marjorie Taylor Greene says that the blame for the Waukesha killings lies with the mainstream media, Democrats, and Joe Biden, bizarrely claiming they incited the murder of five people Sunday night’s parade in the town.The Georgia representative tweeted: “After the widespread hateful reaction to the Rittenhouse verdict & dog whistle calls to radical BLM ground troops by the mainstream media, Democrats, and even the President of the United States, we must ask if they incited the mass murder in Waukesha, WI.”The man taken into custody after an SUV drove into a Christmas parade on Sunday night is 39-year-old Milwaukee...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Boston

QAnon Shaman, Andrew Cuomo Top Jon Keller’s National Turkeys List

BOSTON (CBS) – Supposedly, turkeys are scarce at the supermarkets this year. (Not at any market I’ve seen, but that’s another story.) But they were easy to find in the national news this year. You couldn’t flip on the news without tripping over a rafter of them. So, it is only after extensive deliberation that we offer our top four: The “QAnon Shaman” Out of all the deluded turkeys who stormed the U.S. Capitol on January 6th, Jacob Chansley, the so-called QAnon Shaman, gets a special spot on our menu. He led the invading hordes, screaming obscenities and demanding lawmakers be hauled...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
41K+
Followers
20K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy