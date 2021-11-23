ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irwindale, CA

Irwindale Speedway & Event Center To Hold 2nd Annual Christmas Lights Drive-Thru

By CBSLA Staff
 4 days ago

IRWINDALE (CBSLA) – Irwindale Speedway & Event Center announced Monday it will open its second annual Santa’s Speedway Christmas Lights Drive-Thru on Friday.

The 30-45 minute drive-thru event will run nightly at 5 p.m. from November 26, 2020, through January 2, 2021. Tickets will cost $75 per car.

As families enter Santa’s Speedway between a pathway of California’s largest color changing display of palm trees, they will drive on an actual NASCAR racetrack as they come across Santa’s Village with elves, a land filled with Christmas sweets including 20ft tall illuminated lollipops, Rudolph’s Enchanted garage filled with Racecar Reindeers, a 100 ft long lit Christmas bow and light display, plus the world’s largest free-standing light tree, measuring 110ft and made up of over 100,000 LED lights.

The experience will conclude with a New Year’s vignette featuring a 9 ft LED bottle of champagne that will burst into celebration, creating a cascade of bubbles reading, “Happy New Year” overhead.

Families will also be able to enjoy themed concessions including Christmas cocoa and pre-packaged holiday treats, as well as the opportunity to come up close and personal with Santa himself as he waves and talks to them from the cockpit of his 40 ft locomotive.

Advanced tickets for the event are available starting Friday at santasspeedway.com .

