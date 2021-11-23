Washington State Farmers Do Their Part To Help Flood Victims

“God said, ‘I need somebody willing to get up before dawn, milk cows, work all day in the fields, milk cows again, eat supper, then go to town and stay past midnight at a meeting of the school board’… so God made a farmer.”

-Paul Harvey, Future Farmers of America 1978

Paul Harvey hit the nail on the head with that speech back in the day, and it still holds true today.

According to NBC, flooding in the state of Washington has reached biblical proportions after it saw 10 inches of rain in a 48-hour span a couple days ago.

And according to Jerry Debruin, fire chief of Whatcom County Fire District 14, it could get even worse in upcoming weeks:

“We have the possibility of this happening again this winter, that’s a real possibility. And it could happen every year. It’s actually kind of depressing.

What’s going to come of a town that could face this kind of problem year after year or every several months? That’s the part I struggle with.”

Some have pointed fingers at climate change, others have not. But there’s no looking past the fact that things have been brutal in Washington as of late.

In fact, it’s gotten so wild that residents are seeing salmon swimming across overflooded roads.

Whenever an area has experienced a natural disaster, it’s all hands on deck, and the people who truly want to help the community come out if they have the resources.

And who were some of those who came out in awful conditions to help with the flooding?

A few farmers in Sumas, Washington.

A video has gone viral of a couple of farmers running their tractors through the outrageous flooding, doing their best to join with other emergency services to keep the high waters at a minimum.

You gotta respect it. They could’ve strictly worried about their own farmland, as that’s their main source of income, but they made the decision to go out and help the community.

If you see a farmer out there today, buy ’em a beer.