Lehigh Valley wrestling tour stop No. 2: Nazareth

Chase Levey was amped up and all smiles during a recent Nazareth practice.

The senior is excited to compete for a full season for the first time in three years. Shoulder surgery and COVID restrictions took away his previous two seasons.

“For my last year, my senior year, to end it on a good note by having a full season is awesome,” Levey said.

Levey, a district champion last season, won 24 matches as a freshman starter.

Current Blue Eagles teammates Dominic Wheatley, Ryan Fairchild, Noah Okamoto and Sean Kinney wrestled a combined 24 matches before earning starting spots last season.

“It was hard cutting weight then having our match canceled,” Wheatley said. “That’s tough to do every week. Not getting to compete as much as I wanted to was tough. It was tough for all of us.”

That group is energized to go through a full schedule after enduring a 2020-21 schedule that consisted of one dual meet and a revamped postseason. Who could blame them after their performances under such trying circumstances.

Wheatley was second at the District 11 and Northeast Regional events and seventh at the PIAA 3A championships. Fairchild was third in the district and regional tournaments. Okamoto was second at districts and regionals. Kinney stunned everyone by coming within a few seconds of a state title.

They helped Nazareth piece together a district 3A team title.

Nazareth has a solid cast of returnees from last season’s abbreviated experience. It should be in the mix with EPC rival Bethlehem Catholic and returning state champion Waynesburg Central of District 7 for the PIAA 3A team tournament title.

“We didn’t really lose too much from last year’s team,” Crowell said. “I wish that they hadn’t gotten rid of that one weight up above because we have guys up there that can fill in. We’ll probably have somebody who’s pretty good who won’t start.”

Unfortunately, the only time Nazareth and Bethlehem Catholic could meet in the regular season is at EPC Championship Day event in late January.

Fortunately, Nazareth and rival Northampton are in the same division in the EPC, so they will meet Jan. 19. The Blue Eagles beat the Konkrete Kids 32-29 in their only dual last season.

The lineup

Juniors Charlie Bunting and Jake Doone, plus freshman Tahir Parkins and senior transfer Braxton Appello will anchor the lower weights.

Bunting was a fifth-place finisher last season at states. Doone was fifth at the super regional. Appello, a two-time state medalist at Easton, missed last year’s postseason because of a knee injury.

Freshman Dominic Rizzotto could be at 106.

Senior Nick Foster, Fairchild, Wheatley and Okamoto will anchor the middle weights. All four have filled out since the end of last season.

“[Wheatley and Okamoto] shocked me,” Crowell said. “I didn’t even know they’d be starters last year. They found out that they had taken a very big jump in their ability to compete. So I think, even though it was a shortened thing, the postseason was a huge confidence thing for them.

“I can wrestle with some of the best guys around. If they didn’t have that chance to keep — we were probably close to having no chance to compete — that was actually life changing for them. It put them in a whole different category of thinking ...”

Junior Sonny Sasso, a state seventh-place finisher last year, Levey, Kinney and senior Matt Burton give Nazareth a stellar group of upper weights.

Nazareth’s team success will be based on the development of those returning starters who are building off their success in the abbreviated season.

“That is a big thing, how you kind of see yourself,” Crowell said. “Do you see yourself as this kind of wrestler or that kind of wrestler. It’s not what you accomplished. Where you actually see yourself — coaching has something to do with that — so in their cases they see themselves as being on that level.

“It doesn’t mean they are, but at least they are capable of doing that, and that’s pretty big.”

Nazareth’s 2021-22 schedule

(Duals at 7 p.m.)

Dec. 10-11 : Cumberland Valley Kickoff Classic

Dec. 15 : at Dieruff

Dec. 16 : at East Stroudsburg South

Dec. 18-19 : Beast of the East at the University of Delaware

Dec. 28-29 : Bethlehem Holiday Wrestling Classic at Liberty

Jan. 5 : Allen

Jan. 6 : Whitehall

Jan. 10 : Easton

Jan. 12 : at Stroudsburg

Jan. 14-15 : Virginia Duals

Jan. 19 : Northampton

Jan. 20 : at Emmaus

Jan. 26 : at Pocono Mountain East

Jan. 29 : EPC Championship Day at Easton MS

Morning Call reporter Tom Housenick can be reached at 610-820-6651 or at thousenick@mcall.com

