One decorated Giant is appearing on the Hall of Fame ballot for the first time. Another is entering the final year of eligibility for his controversial candidacy. Tim Lincecum is among 13 new candidates on the 2022 ballot released Monday by the National Baseball Hall of Fame. Barry Bonds faces his 10th and last year on the ballot after gaining only a handful of needed votes last year. No new Hall of Famers were elected in last year’s voting.

MLB ・ 4 DAYS AGO