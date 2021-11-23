Mexican army draws criticism for taking political position

AGUILILLA, Mexico – The Mexican government is rapidly running out of tools to control the expansion of the feared Jalisco cartel on the front lines of Mexico's narco war in the western state of Michoacan, and the stalled ground effort is being supplemented by an increasingly sophisticated aerial conflict. Jalisco,...
‘Democracy,” Winston Churchill declared, “is the worst form of government except for all those other forms that have been tried from time to time.”. But how bad is it? Looking at public opinion right now, it’s hard to escape the impression that it’s very bad indeed. In principle, voters should...
Thousands of women marched through the Mexican capital and scuffled with police on Thursday demanding an end to femicide and other gender-based violence in the Latin American country.
"They didn't die. They killed them," read one of the banners carried at the rally to mark International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.
Shouting "Not one (woman) less," the crowd, dressed in black with flashes of purple, the color of the women's rights movement, demanded justice for victims of gender violence.
"Femicide Mexico! They're killing us!" one protester cried out during a brief scuffle with the police.
BANGKOK (AP) — The United States and six other nations issued a joint statement Friday calling on the international community to suspend all assistance to Myanmar's military, and expressing grave concern over reports of human rights abuses by its security forces. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New...
Wilmer Rodriguez's mother, Lesly Madariaga, spent a sleepless night looking for him in the streets of Nueva Suyapa, a poor neighborhood in the hills surrounding the Honduran capital Tegucigalpa.
But to no avail: like thousands of other young Hondurans trying to reach the United States in search of work, Rodriguez and a friend had stolen away in secret.
It was February 2020 but a month later he was back home.
Rodriguez, then 17, only got to Mexico before he was picked up by authorities and returned to Honduras.
ISTANBUL (AP) — A Turkish court on Friday extended the imprisonment of philanthropist Osman Kavala, whose case caused a diplomatic crisis with the U.S. and other Western countries after they called for his release. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After...
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin said the talks he hosted in southern Russia Friday with the leaders of regional rivals Armenia and Azerbaijan were “constructive” and produced a series of agreements on key issues. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription...
In The Australian newspaper on Monday, Hugh White gave us a picture of democratic defeat in the face of overwhelming Chinese dominance should war break out over Taiwan. ‘Going to war with China,’ he says, ‘will more likely destroy’ U.S. leadership. The chances of nuclear war ‘are quite high’ and ‘the chances of America winning such a war are very low’.
Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Wednesday reportedly joined the front line where government forces are battling rebels from the Tigray region, prompting US-led international calls for a diplomatic solution and immediate ceasefire to the conflict.
The fighting in the north of Africa's second-most populous country has killed thousands of people and forced hundreds of thousands into famine-like conditions.
Foreign governments have told their citizens to leave amid the escalating war, and fears the Tigrayan rebels could march on the capital Addis Ababa.
Abiy, winner of the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize, "is now leading the counter-offensive" and "has been giving leadership from the battlefield as of yesterday," Fana Broadcasting Corporate reported.
Nov. 13, 2021 PLYMOUTH VOICE. Democrats threaten to send winter shivers through Michigan. Winter is coming, and President Biden may soon make Michigan’s hardest season even more painful. The White House is reportedly studying the consequences of shutting down Line 5, an oil and natural-gas liquids pipeline that carries heating and transportation fuels from Wisconsin through Michigan to Sarnia, Ontario. A shutdown would be a replay of the Keystone XL cancellation, except this pipeline is already operating, so the damage would be much worse.
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A fast-growing area north of Anchorage known as a hotbed of conservatism gained the most population since the 2010 Census. And it will keep the same number of seats in the Alaska Legislature under a new map of state political boundaries that critics say short-changes the area.
WASHINGTON - The United States and China agreed this week to ease restrictions on foreign journalists working within their respective borders, but the deal is drawing criticism for not doing enough to address China's repressive stance toward press freedom. Steven Butler, Asia program coordinator at the Committee to Protect Journalists,...
NAIROBI, Nov 22 (Reuters) - A Kenyan government directive that residents must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination by Dec. 21 to access services was welcomed by some businesses on Monday but criticized by others, who said low vaccination rates made it unrealistic. Only 8.8% of people are fully vaccinated against...
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday claimed that his country's intelligence service has uncovered plans for a Russia-backed coup d'etat in the country set for next week that allegedly involves one of Ukraine's richest oligarchs. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only.
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Five U.S. lawmakers met with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen on Friday in a surprise one-day visit intended to reaffirm America's “rock-solid” support for the self-governing island that is claimed by China. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only.
BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg warned Russia Friday that any attempt to invade Ukraine would have costs, as concern mounts about a Russian military buildup near its former Soviet neighbor’s borders. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the...
TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, at his first troop review Saturday, renewed his pledge to consider “all options,” including acquiring enemy base strike capability, and vowed to create a stronger Self-Defense Force to protect the country amid growing threats from China and North Korea. Support local journalism...
China committed one act of barbarity when it prosecuted the citizen journalist Zhang Zhan for her revealing look at Wuhan in the first stages of what became a global pandemic. Ms. Zhang was sentenced in December to four years in prison on the specious charge of “picking quarrels and provoking trouble,” which China uses to suffocate free speech. Now her health has deteriorated, and relatives say she is near death. China will compound the barbarity unless it sets her free and saves her life.
Cartel monsters have hung nine bodies from a bridge in a chilling warning to rival gangs amid a bloody Mexico turf war. A 10th victim was also found on a nearby road by horrified residents in the Zacatecas municipality of Cuauhtémoc around 6 a.m. Thursday. Officials warned the disturbing display...
Comments / 0