Louisville, CO

Louisville police searching for armed and dangerous man

By Sydney Isenberg
Denver7 News KMGH
 4 days ago
UPDATE — Brian Murray has been taken into custody, and police now say they believe he's linked to the murder of a 77-year-old man in Denver. Find the latest details here .
LOUISVILLE, Colo. — The Louisville Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating an armed and dangerous man.

Brian Murray was arrested on Nov. 16, then released from custody the next day on a personal recognizance bond.

He is currently wanted on two outstanding warrants of failure to appear and possession of a weapon by a previous offender. The warrants carry $35,000 bonds, according to Louisville police.

Louisville PD is working with the FBI and other law enforcement agencies to apprehend Murray.

Murray is considered armed and dangerous. Authorities say he may have several weapons and has threatened the lives of specific individuals as well as law enforcement officers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Louisville Police Department at (303) 441-4444 or the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

