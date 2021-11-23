Tourigny discusses challenging start to season for Coyotes

Last night’s loss to the Dallas Stars had to be one of the season’s most annoying games to sit through, right? Whether it was the Oilers’ inability to get anything going or the refs that refused to call any of the obvious penalties in our favour, it was one of those nights where the only thing you could do is just flush it and move on with your life. That’s why I was pretty happy about this back-to-back set because it gives the boys a chance to get right back to work without having to overanalyze what went wrong, and the fact that their next opponent on the schedule was the horrible Arizona Coyotes was like a nice little bonus since they’re a team I expect the Oilers to beat them more often than not. But as we’ve seen way too often lately, the Oilers came out flat once again and it ended up burning them to the tune of a one-goal deficit. I don’t know what’s going on right now, but the Oilers have a major problem with falling behind early and it’s a recipe for disaster no matter how you slice it. Having it happen against Dallas is one thing but the Coyotes too? Yikes. Thankfully, the boys tied the game up on the power play before heading into the intermission, but the point remains that they seriously need to figure out why they can’t seem to start the game on time.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO