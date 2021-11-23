ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

Woman caught dealing fentanyl across from San Carlos Park Elementary

By Katelyn Massarelli
NBC2 Fort Myers
 4 days ago
LEE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was arrested for dealing fentanyl and other drugs across from San Carlos Park Elementary School.

Detectives with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said they were investigating illegal drug activity at a San Carlos Park home. After months of investigating, they confirmed Kristina Rodeman was involved in selling narcotics.

Drug investigators served a search warrant at Rodeman’s home on Winged Foot Drive on Nov. 19. LCSO officials said 9.04 grams of methamphetamine, 38.14 grams of fentanyl, and 9.74 grams of cocaine were seized during the search.

Rodeman was arrested for trafficking fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute, possession of a controlled substance, and distributing within 1,000 feet of a school. LCSO confirmed she was taken to the Lee County Jail.

Rodeman is also the mother of a teen that was tased by a Florida Highway Patrol trooper earlier this year. The teen was arrested on multiple charges after the incident, but the State Attorney’s Office did not file any charges.

