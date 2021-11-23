ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

7 ways to name Biden’s agenda badly

By ELANA SCHOR
POLITICO
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWHAT’S IN A NAME? To crudely paraphrase Shakespeare, that which we call a bill can smell more or less sweet depending on its name. President Joe Biden started his party’s journey to christening his 2021 legislative agenda in late March, when he outlined an infrastructure pitch that we initially pegged at...

spacecoastdaily.com

Gov. Ron DeSantis Responds to Biden’s Decision to Remove FARC from List of Foreign Terrorist Organizations

TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA – Governor Ron DeSantis responded to President Biden’s reckless decision to remove the radically communist Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) from the United States list of foreign terrorist organizations. For decades, this violent organization perpetuated countless murders, bombings, assassinations, kidnapping and attacks under the guise of “redistributing...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
TheAtlantaVoice

Marjorie Taylor Greene lays out demands for GOP House speaker vote if Republicans retake majority in 2022

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, one of Donald Trump’s staunchest allies in Congress, on Thursday laid out demands for a GOP leader to earn her vote for House Speaker if Republicans are able to retake the majority after the 2022 elections and cast doubt on House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy being elected to the position. “We know that Kevin McCarthy […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
Victorville Daily Press

Will any Republicans challenge Trump in 2024? DeSantis, Pence and the other top contenders to know

WASHINGTON – Many Republicans are spending the holidays planning for the congressional and gubernatorial elections of 2022 – especially Donald Trump and other Republicans who are thinking of running for president in 2024. The midterm elections are still more than 11 months away, but the Republican presidential race of early 2024 is well underway, a...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Vanity Fair

Marjorie Taylor Greene to Kevin McCarthy: Meet My Cultish Demands If You Ever Want To Be House Speaker

In Washington, a town coursing with shameless ambition, Kevin McCarthy’s thirst for power — and apparent willingness to do anything to get it, no matter how degrading — stands out. Back in 2015, he mounted a doomed campaign for House Speaker that ended when he acknowledged he had failed to build a consensus around his candidacy. McCarthy stumbled in part because he accidentally admitted, in an interview with Sean Hannity, that Republicans’ Benghazi probe was to some degree a “strategy to fight and win” by tanking Hillary Clinton’s poll numbers. That scandal helped end his speakership bid, but not his designs on the gavel. Since 2018, when Nancy Pelosi succeeded Republican Paul Ryan, McCarthy has been on an embarrassingly transparent mission to unseat his fellow California representative, a dream he made explicit in his recent eight-and-a-half hour talkathon on the House floor. “I want her to hand that gavel to me,” McCarthy said.
CONGRESS & COURTS
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Is This Image Of A Blurred Presidential Seal Proof That Biden Is Not The President?

An image shared on Instagram claims a picture of President Joe Biden at a desk with a blurred presidential seal is proof he is not the president. The seal was blurred due to a federal statute that states the presidential seal can not be used by non-government entities like political parties. The blurred seal does not indicate Biden is not the president.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TheDailyBeast

Kamala Harris Is on Her Way to Becoming the Next Dan Quayle

This Thanksgiving, the knives are out for Kamala Harris. This week, she became the first woman to serve as acting president, when power briefly transferred to her while Joe Biden was under anesthesia. Nevertheless, rumors are swirling that Biden won’t seek re-election (he and his team vehemently insist he will), and there’s growing concern that Harris—who has had more than her fair share of gaffes and missteps—lacks the political instincts to lead Democrats into the promised land.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
