Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade: Balloon inflation, street closures and more

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — With the official return of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade after last year's slimmed down version , the NYPD has planned a list of traffic closures for this week:

WEDNESDAY (BALLOON INFLATION):

At 7 a.m. West 81st Street and West 77th Street from Central Park West to Columbus Avenue will be closed to vehicular traffic.

At 8 a.m. West 72nd Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenues will be closed to vehicular traffic.

The balloon inflation will take place on Wednesday from noon to 6 p.m. Spectators may enter the queue at West 72nd Street and Columbus Avenue.

Large backpacks, coolers, alcoholic beverages, chairs and umbrellas are expressly prohibited, and participants will be screened prior to entering the viewing route.

All attendees over age 12 must be vaccinated and provide proof to their screeners in order to attend the balloon inflation. Children under 12 years old may attend with a fully vaccinated adult.

Attendees will be encouraged to social distance and masks will be required at all times.

Traffic closures at noon are as follows:

• Central Park West from West 73rd to 85th Streets

• From West 74th to West 85th Streets between Columbus and Central Park West Avenues

• Central Park Transverse Road at Central Park West and West 81st Street (both directions)

After 10 p.m., West 81st Street and West 77th Street from Central Park West to Columbus Avenue as well as Central Park West from West 59th Street to West 86th Street will be closed to all traffic.

THURSDAY (THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE):

Formation for the parade will begin at 8 a.m. at the following locations:

• West 77th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

• West 81st Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

• Central Park West between West 77th and 86th Streets

The parade will begin at 9 a.m. from Central Park West and West 77th Street and proceed on the following route:

• South on Central Park West to Columbus Circle

• South through E/S Columbus Circle to West 59th Street

• East on West 59th Street to Sixth Avenue

• South on Sixth Avenue to West 34th Street

• West on West 34th Street to Seventh Avenue (dispersal area)

Additional closures are as follows:

﻿ • Broadway between West 34th Street and West 41st Street: 12 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• Sixth Avenue between West 23rd Street and West 42nd Street: 2 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• Seventh Avenue from West 34th Street and West 42nd Street: 2 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

• West 34th Street between Sixth Avenue and Eighth Avenue: 10 p.m. (Wed) to 5 p.m.

• West 59th Street E/B between Seventh Avenue and Central Park West: noon to 2 p.m.

• West 59th Street W/B between Fifth Avenue and Central Park West: 2 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• West 35th Street between Fifth Avenue and Eighth Avenue: 2 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• West 36th Street between Sixth Avenue and Eighth Avenue: 2 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• West 37th Street between Broadway and Eighth Avenue: 4 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• West 38th Street between Broadway and Eighth Avenue: 4 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• West Eighth Avenue between 34th Street and 40th Street: 4 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

• Broadway between 38th Street and 59th Street: 4 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

• West 33rd Street between Seventh Avenue and 10th Avenue: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• West 39th Street between Broadway and Eighth Avenue: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• West 40th Street between Broadway and Eighth Avenue: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• West 49th Street between Fifth Avenue and Seventh Avenue: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• West 50th Street between Fifth Avenue and Seventh Avenue: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• Central Park 65th Street/ West 66th Street Transverse Roads: 7 a.m. until conclusion

• West 38th Street between Broadway and Eighth Avenue: 4 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• West Eighth Avenue between 34th Street and 40th Street: 4 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

• Broadway between 38th Street and 59th Street: 4 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

• West 33rd Street between Seventh Avenue and 10th Avenue: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• West 39th Street between Broadway and Eighth Avenue: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• West 40th Street between Broadway and Eighth Avenue: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• West 49th Street between Fifth Avenue and Seventh Avenue: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• West 50th Street between Fifth Avenue and Seventh Avenue: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• Central Park 65th Street/ West 66th Street Transverse Roads: 7 a.m. until conclusion

From 9 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. vehicles will not be able to access:

• Sixth Avenue between West 33rd and West 59th Street

• Eighth Avenue between West 57th Street and West 59th Street

• Eighth Avenue between West 33rd and West 40th Streets

• Broadway between West 59th Street and West 57th Street

• Broadway between West 34th and West 40th Streets (only escorted deliveries)

• West 42nd Street between Fifth and Eighth Avenue

• West 57th Street between Fifth and Eighth Avenue