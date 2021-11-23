ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Gov. Newsom heads to Mexico for Thanksgiving trip with family

By Associated Press
KTLA
KTLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i4XsB_0d4OOGbN00

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has left the state with his family for a trip to Mexico during Thanksgiving.

The Governor’s Office announced the trip on Monday hours after Newsom held a news conference at a vaccine clinic in San Francisco.

Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis will act as governor while Newsom is out of the state, as required by the state constitution. This is why the Governor’s Office usually announces anytime Newsom leaves the state, even if just for a few hours.

That’s one reason why Newsom was widely criticized earlier this month for not disclosing his whereabouts for more than a week. Newsom had been scheduled to attend an international climate conference in Scotland. But he withdrew at the last minute, citing “family obligations.”

That marked a 12-day stretch where Newsom held no public events. His office would not say where he was or what he was doing for most of that time.

Newsom later said he had canceled his trip so he could take his four young children trick or treating on Halloween. He said he worked in his office at the Capitol during that time, expressing surprise that critics had wondered where he was.

The Governor’s Office said Newsom will return to California on Sunday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 373

Ricardo Perez
4d ago

Gov. Newsom heads to Mexico for Thanksgiving trip with family. GOOD DONT FORGET TO TAKE YOUR ILLEGAL CONSTITUENTS WITH YOU!!

Reply(82)
133
Magdalena Sabogal Hunnel
4d ago

why would he need to go to Mexico when half of mexico are here in calif. might as well change our name to Mexi Cali

Reply(22)
93
The Debsman
3d ago

Thanksgiving in Mexico. Wow what’s next? Going to England for the 4th of July? Why did you guys vote to keep this detrimental hack?

Reply(2)
34
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KTLA

Old toxic cables to be removed from Lake Tahoe: Settlement

AT&T’s Pac Bell subsidiary has settled a lawsuit conservationists filed under a U.S. law more typically cited in Superfund cases, agreeing to spend up to $1.5 million to remove 8 miles (12.9 kilometers) of toxic telephone cables that were abandoned on the bottom of Lake Tahoe decades ago. A U.S. judge in Sacramento recently signed […]
POLITICS
KTLA

‘Hero pay’: Some states, cities still debating hazard pay for frontline workers

When the U.S. government allowed so-called hero pay for frontline workers as a possible use of pandemic relief money, it suggested occupations that could be eligible from farm workers and childcare staff to janitors and truck drivers. State and local governments have struggled to determine who among the many workers who braved the raging coronavirus […]
HEALTH
KTLA

Biden recommends overhaul of nation’s oil, gas leasing program

The Biden administration on Friday recommended an overhaul of the nation’s oil and gas leasing program to limit areas available for energy development and raise costs for oil and gas companies to drill on public land and water. The long-awaited report by the Interior Department stops short of recommending an end to oil and gas […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
KTLA

History-making gray wolf found dead near 5 Freeway in Lebec area

A gray wolf from Oregon who ventured the farthest south in California than any member of the species in nearly 100 years has died, apparently after being hit by a vehicle in Kern County, officials confirmed Wednesday. OR-93’s carcass was discovered along a dirt trail near the 5 Freeway in the Lebec area on Nov. […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
City
San Francisco, CA
County
San Francisco, CA
State
California State
Local
California Government
KTLA

Donations come in for Lake Tahoe animal center where burned cub escaped

Private donors’ new pledge to match $500,000 in contributions for a $1 million-expansion at a Lake Tahoe wildlife rescue center is bringing smiles back to staff and volunteers, who have been on an emotional rollercoaster since a bear cub being treated for severe wildfire burns made a much-publicized escape this summer. The Lake Tahoe Wildlife […]
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
KTLA

Some families struggle with how to hold 2nd pandemic Thanksgiving

Back in the spring, Pauline Criel and her cousins talked about reuniting for Thanksgiving at her home near Detroit after many painful months of seclusion because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But the virus had a different plan. Michigan is now the nation’s hot spot. Hospitals there are teeming with patients, and schools are scaling back […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
KTLA

Some fear China could win from U.S. dispute with Marshall Islands

For decades, the tiny Marshall Islands has been a stalwart American ally. Its location in the middle of the Pacific Ocean has made it a key strategic outpost for the U.S. military. But that loyalty is being tested amid a dispute with Washington over the terms of its “Compact of Free Association” agreement, which expires […]
FOREIGN POLICY
KTLA

Three years before ban takes effect, state banning most fracking permits

California regulators haven’t approved permits for the controversial oil and gas extraction process known as fracking since February, effectively phasing out the process ahead of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s 2024 deadline to end it. The state’s Geologic Energy Management Division, known as CalGEM, has rejected an unprecedented 109 fracking permits in 2021, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eleni Kounalakis
Person
Gavin Newsom
KTLA

San Bernardino mayor misused public funds by billing city for invitations to private event, trips: Investigation

San Bernardino Mayor John Valdivia misused public funds by billing the city for invitations to a private event as well as for trips that included fundraising, according to an investigation commissioned by the City Council. On Dec. 1, the council will decide whether to officially censure Valdivia. The investigation by the law firm Garcia Rainey […]
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
KTLA

New coronavirus variant, omicron, emerges in southern Africa, prompting travel restrictions

Nearly two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, the world raced Friday to contain a new coronavirus variant potentially more dangerous than the one that has fueled relentless waves of infection on nearly every continent. A World Health Organization panel named the variant “omicron” and classified it as a highly transmissible virus of concern, the same category that includes the […]
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexico#Thanksgiving#The Governor S Office#Nexstar Media Inc
KTLA

324 people in Riverside County got COVID vaccine doses stored in freezer longer than recommended: Officials

Authorities in Riverside County are reaching out to 324 people who got Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses that were stored in the freezer longer than recommended by the manufacturer, the Riverside University Health System announced Wednesday. Officials said there is no danger to the recipients. “Even though these vaccines may have had improper storage from freezer […]
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

U.S. to require vaccines for all land border crossers in January

President Joe Biden will require essential, nonresident travelers crossing U.S. land borders, such as truck drivers, government and emergency response officials, to be fully vaccinated beginning on Jan. 22, the administration planned to announce. A senior administration official said the requirement, which the White House previewed in October, brings the rules for essential travelers in […]
U.S. POLITICS
KTLA

LAUSD nears a choice on next superintendent

Before the end of the year, Los Angeles school board members intend to announce the most consequential decision of their tenure — the hiring of a new superintendent. The job, considered to be one of the most challenging in public education, is being filled at a critical moment for the nation’s second-largest school district. The […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Halloween
KTLA

Powerful winds topple trees across SoCal amid red flag warning

Powerful and damaging winds swept through Southern California Thursday, toppling trees and pairing with dry conditions to create dangerous fire weather. The strongest winds were expected through Thanksgiving morning. KTLA received images of downed trees in several cities, including in the San Fernando Valley, North Hollywood, Santa Ana and Ontario. In North Hollywood, a large […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Climate activists block several Amazon warehouses in Europe on Black Friday

Climate activists blockaded Amazon warehouses in three European countries on Friday, part of a global effort to pressure the ecommerce giant on one of its busiest days of the year to improve working conditions and end business practices that hurt the environment. Members of Extinction Rebellion targeted 13 Amazon fulfilment centers in the United Kingdom […]
PROTESTS
KTLA

KTLA

18K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy