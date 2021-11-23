ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Newell: Parents that care about their kids’ education are now terrorists

By Newell Normand
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qJGX9_0d4ONnV100

There’s a new saga going on in Washington D.C. Back in September the National School Board Association sent a letter to President Biden, asking the FBI, the Department of Homeland Security, and other other federal law enforcement entities to investigate parents who participated in protests or made threats at school board meetings across the country. United States Attorney General Merrick Garland has gone on record saying he didn’t know of any threats, but did read the NSBA letter. Meanwhile, high ranking FBI officials requested their field offices place a threat designation tag on parents that may contest school board officials at meetings. I spoke with John Malcolm with the Heritage Foundation, who recently wrote an article on this issue and shares an alarming concern that parents now have.

Typically,  the wheels of justice turn slow. I was really moved by the fact that the NSBA letter came out on September the 29th and we see the Attorney General addressing the situation on October 4th. What are your thoughts on the quick move?

The NSBA has said they were in contact with the Department of Justice and the White House before they sent their letter.  The White House requested the NSBA send a letter, so they would have some cover for why they were communicating. The fact that Attorney General Garland has activated the entire Department of Justice and the FBI to do something about this is frightening. The FBI has given the impression that they are motivated, at least in the upper echelons of the FBI, by partisan politics. The FBI needs to reassure parents that that is not what is happening here. Parents who want to show up and voice displeasure are scared by this, and education officials are not happy about those parents being there and complaining.

Have you heard any Justice Department official yet be able to articulate the source of this jurisdiction outlined in the national school boards association letter?

No, I have not. Federal jurisdiction can be quite broad. If a threat is communicated by email or the telephone, that can give a federal jurisdiction. There's questions about what federal crimes the FBI is investigating and whether there is a serious problem that warrants use of federal resources… the NSBA letter listed about a dozen newspaper articles talking about disruptions that occurred at school board meetings. Presumably, those incidents were handled effectively either by the school boards themselves, or by state and local authorities. Why does the federal government have to involve the most powerful law enforcement agency in the country?

Looking at the threat tag, it doesn’t seem like the FBI gave a lot of guidance as to what they’re actually considering to be a threat

That's right, and it’s created a chilling effect. The NSBA letter states that they have information about extremist groups showing up at school board meetings, but there’s no proof of that. School boards are unhappy parents are complaining and want to use the FBI to send a message to parents that if they show up and complain, the FBI may open a file on them.

Comments / 0

Related
tucsonpost.com

The FBI seems to think vocal parents are the new domestic terrorists

A whistleblower has revealed the FBI has been targeting parents critical of the curriculum in schools. This shocking overreach of power by authorities threatens the freedom of all Americans. The Federal Bureau of Investigation has gone on some wild goose chases in its time - from pursuing imaginary communists in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
New York Post

Progressives forget that parents are in charge of kids’ education

A growing number of parents are pushing back on public school teachings they consider harmful to their children. They’ve raised a collective voice against divisive approaches like Critical Race Theory, radical gender policies, and the injection of woke ideology into almost every school subject. And they’re making a difference. After...
EDUCATION
The Independent

No way out: A look inside El Salvador’s brutal gang culture

There is no room for ambiguity in El Salvador’s Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) street gang; under the motto “Kill, Rape, Control,” they’ve wrested control of much of the country along with its rival gang, Barrio 18. These street gangs are behind El Salvador’s shocking murder rate – 52 people in every 100,000 were murdered in 2018, the last year UN data is available. Killings aside, the gangs also dictate which neighbourhoods people can enter, and wreak economic havoc – MS-13 alone extort around 70 per cent of Salvadorian businesses.London-based photographer Tariq Zaidi decided to photograph the country’s gangs following the news of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Merrick Garland
The Independent

Police Association asks public to ‘stop filming and start helping’ when officers are attacked

The National Police Association is calling on bystanders to step in and help if they see an officer being assaulted rather than filming on mobile phones “in the pursuit of likes and attention”.Thousands of officers are being assaulted on the job each month and police are growing increasingly frustrated with witnesses pulling out their phones rather than lending a hand.“This year over 50,000 law enforcement officers have been assaulted while on duty,” a clip released by the association states. “The vast number of these attacks were filmed and uploaded to social media in the pursuit of likes and attention,” the...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Shine My Crown

BLM Co-Founder on Kyle Rittenhouse’s Claims He Supports the Movement: ‘We See Him on Social Media Throwing Up White Supremacist Signs’

Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted last week on charges that he murdered two white men and wounded another at the Kenosha, Wisconsin protests last summer. Since his acquittal, Rittenhouse has already visited former President Donald Trump, who gave him a glowing review, Fox News and several other right-wing outlets and figureheads.
KENOSHA, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Nsba#The Heritage Foundation#The Department Of Justice#The White House#Justice Department
The Independent

Kevin Strickland relies on GoFundMe because Missouri won’t compensate him for 43 years in prison, his supporters say

A GoFundMe has been set up for Kevin Strickland because Missouri won’t compensate him for the decades he wrongly spent behind bars, his supporters claim.Mr Strickland served 43 years in prison for a triple murder he was convicted of in 1979. On Tuesday, a judge threw that conviction out, and Mr Strickland was immediately released.But according to the Midwest Innocence Project, that’s as much as the state of Missouri is willing to do for him. Unlike 36 other states and Washington, DC, Missouri provides no financial compensation to wrongfully convicted people, unless they were exonerated by DNA evidence. And...
PUBLIC SAFETY
rolling out

Meek Mill takes issue with Kyle Rittenhouse’s hero status

Kyle Rittenhouse has been making the rounds after being found not guilty of murder after he fatally shot two people and injured a third during civil unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin last summer. Rittenhouse stopped by Fox News and interviewed with Tucker Carson. Now GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene introduced a bill this week to award a Congressional Gold Medal to the 18-year-old.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NewsBreak
Relationships
The Free Press - TFP

Key Democrats Reportedly Vow To Vote Against Biden’s ‘Marxist’ Treasury Nominee

Key Democrat Senators reportedly said they would oppose President Joe Biden’s nominee to head the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. Democratic Sens. Jon Tester of Montana, Mark Warner of Virginia, Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, Jon Hickenlooper of Colorado and Mark Kelly of Arizona told the White House they would not support Saule Omarova’s nomination to head the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, according to Axios.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Which departments failed to meet Biden’s vaccine mandate for federal employees?

The Transportation Department and the Agency for International Development were the best at hitting vaccination targets, while the Agriculture Department was least efficient in carrying out the mandate, according to data from The Office of Management and Budget.“The Federal Government has achieved 96.5 per cent compliance,” stated the White House, “with 92 per cent of employees having received at least one Covid-19 vaccination dose” and branded it a successful implementation” of the programme.The Safer Federal Workforce Task Force said that workers were supposed to be completely vaccinated, and have two doses of Pfizer or Moderna or a single dose of...
U.S. POLITICS
Vice

Jeffrey Epstein Spent Final Days In Fear of MS-13, Struggling With Constipation

Jeffrey Epstein, the financier and child sex trafficker with close ties to powerful elites including Donald Trump, Bill Clinton and Prince Andrew, spent his last days tormented by a cellmate whose incessant chatter kept him from sleeping, in fear of MS-13, and unable to take a shit, according to documents obtained from the Bureau of Prisons under a Freedom of Information Act request.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vice

Kyle Rittenhouse Has Set Off a QAnon Civil War

While most Americans are preparing to have a nice day with their families on Thanksgiving, pro-Trump lawyer Lin Wood is spending the holiday on Telegram, complaining about his children, and sparking a civil war in the QAnon world. Wood, who said on Thursday that his children would once again not...
U.S. POLITICS
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
8K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy