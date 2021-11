A bill banning the use of glyphosate-based pesticides at some Hawaii County facilities will taken up today by County Council members. Bill 91, introduced by Kona Councilwoman Rebecca Villegas, is intended to reduce the use of the broad-spectrum systemic herbicide by county workers at Hawaii County Parks and Recreation facilities across the Big Island. Exempt from the ban would be the Hilo Municipal Golf Course, Hilo Drag Strip and all county cemeteries.

HAWAII COUNTY, HI ・ 10 DAYS AGO