Los Angeles, CA

8 arrested, 3,000 pounds of pot seized at LA warehouse

The Associated Press
 4 days ago
This Nov. 2021 image released by the Los Angeles Police shows marijuana in a warehouse in Los Angeles. Police arrested eight people and seized more than 3,000 pounds of marijuana after serving a search warrant at an illegal cannabis growing facility at a Los Angeles warehouse. Tips from residents led narcotics officers to the facility in an industrial park in the Sylmar neighborhood of the San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles police said. (Los Angeles Police Department via AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police arrested eight people and seized more than 3,000 pounds (1,360 kilograms) of marijuana after serving a search warrant at an illegal cannabis growing facility at a Los Angeles warehouse.

Tips from residents led narcotics officers to the facility in an industrial park in the Sylmar neighborhood of the San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles police said.

Officers also seized two rifles, a shotgun, a pistol and over $30,000 in cash, CBS 2 News reported Monday.

Investigators uncovered code violations at the warehouse, including dangerous wiring, a gas leak, and hazardous fumes leaking from a large diesel generator, the news station reported.

