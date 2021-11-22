ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail Display Racks Market By Material Type (Metal Plastic Wooden) and By Application (Department Stores, Grocery Stores, Hypermarkets and Supermarkets) - Forecast 2021-2031

 4 days ago

The Retail display racks comprises of four to five shelves in which shopkeepers or showroom owners can place commodities to be sold and can be used to display and advertise products. The racks offered by companies act as an advertising tool which can help company in marketing and promotional activities. The...

CBS Baltimore

Shoppers Across Maryland Return To Stores For Black Friday As Retailers Face Supply, Staffing Challenges

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Many Maryland shoppers returned to brick and mortar stores for Black Friday in search of deals. Amber Dupre was among them. She picked up a new tv at the Timonium Best Buy. “I got this tv for $549, and it’s usually like $1000,” Dupre told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren. “I haven’t seen any arguments. somebody just gave me their parking space, so I was like, ‘Today is going to be a good day.’” Shoppers were back out in force in Maryland this #BlackFriday. We’ll look at the challenges for retailers from supply issues to staffing shortages on CBSN Baltimore...
Emerging Vegan Trend to Amplify Demand of Agar Agar Flakes Market: States Fact.MR

The food industry has witnessed significant growth in the recent past, owing to several factors such as increasing disposable income and the experimental snacking habits of individuals. This has aggravated the demand for several food ingredients in the recent past. Agar agar flakes, being one such ingredient, have been observed to garner significant traction in recent years.
Growing Awareness Regarding Beauty and Cosmetic Products to Fuel Demand of Cyclotetrasiloxane Market: States Fact.MR

250 Pages of Market Study Conducted on the Cyclotetrasiloxane Market by Fact.MR, a Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider Offers Vital Insights into Key Factors and its Consequent Impact on the Demand and Sales of the Cyclotetrasiloxane over the Forecast Period 2021-2031. The market for Cyclotetrasiloxane witnessed massive slowdown in...
Retail Bank Loyalty Program Market is Going to Boom | Maritz, FIS, IBM

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Retail Bank Loyalty Program Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Retail Bank Loyalty Program Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Retail Bank Loyalty Program Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Plastic-metal Hybrids Market Value Projected to Expand during 2021-2031: States Fact.MR

250 Pages of Market Study Conducted on the Plastic-metal Hybrids Market by Fact.MR, a Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider Offers Vital Insights into Key Factors and its Consequent Impact on the Demand and Sales of the Plastic-metal Hybrids over the Forecast Period 2021-2031. Plastic-metal hybrids are compounds or substances...
Sodium Potassium Tartrate Market By Type (Food & beverages, Pharmaceutical, Metal Processing & Electroplating) and By Application (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical) - Forecast 2021-2031

Sodium Potassium Tartrate also is known as Rochelle salt and is a white crystalline powder and a potassium sodium salt of tartaric acid. Sodium Potassium Tartrate is readily soluble in water and slightly soluble in alcohol. With a specific gravity of 1.79, Sodium Potassium Tartrate displays double refraction. Sodium Potassium Tartrate exhibits a piezoelectric effect and finds application in many piezoelectric devices. Another key end- use industries and applications of Sodium Potassium Tartrate include food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, mirrors, metal treatment & electroplating, cigarette paper, and its use as a laboratory reagent.
Perforated Metal Sheets Market By End users (Architecture, Automotive, Chemical) and By Material type (Stainless Steel, Mild Steel, Aluminum) - Forecast 2021-2031

250 Pages of Research Study Published by Fact.MR, a Leading Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider Offers Riveting Insights into Key Factors Accelerating the Growth of the Global Perforated Metal Sheets Market over the Assessment Period 2021-2031. Owing to a combination of beauty, strength, and functionality, perforated metal sheets have...
Organic Bromide Market By Product Type (Alkyl Bromide, Polymeric Bromide, Others) and By Function (Flame Retardant, Bodices, PTA synthesis) - Forecast 2021-2031

250 Pages of Market Study Conducted on the Organic BromideMarket by Fact.MR, a Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider Offers Vital Insights into Key Factors and its Consequent Impact on the Demand and Sales of the Organic Bromide over the Forecast Period 2021-2031. Increasing demand of bromine in controlling mercury...
The Popularity Of Online Stores Offering Luxury Furniture Is Likely To Provide An Impetus To The Growth Of The Overall Bar Stools Market

Increasing popularity of clubs and bars among millennials has lead to a rise in the number of clubs and bars in various regions, which, in turn, is supporting the healthy growth of furniture market around the globe. This has also provided support to the bar stools market as many consumers with high disposable incomes are focusing on improving the overall aesthetics of their bar & clubs. The prospects of the bar stools market are linked to the growth of furniture market across the globe. As rising pubs, bars and nightclub industry in many significant economies have escalated the bar stools market and is likely to witness substantial growth over the assessment period.
Industrial Radiators Market By Type (Skid Mounted Radiator, Belt Driven Radiator, Vertical Remote Radiator) and By Materials (Steel, Aluminum, Copper) - Forecast 2021-2031

250 Pages of Research Study Published by Fact.MR, a Leading Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider Offers Riveting Insights into Key Factors Accelerating the Growth of the Global Industrial Radiators Market over the Assessment Period 2021-2031. Industrialization plays an important role in the economic development of an economy. Industrialization not...
Increasing Awareness Regarding The Ill Effects Of Synthetic Products Is Projected To Drive Sales Of Nebulizing Diffusers Market

According to the latest study by Fact.MR, nebulizing diffuser market is expected to show significant growth over the forecast period (2021-2031). Substantial increase in number of people opting for aromatherapy has provided positive outlook to the industry. Moreover, the nebulizing diffuser market is projected to grow by ~2.5x over (2021-2031).
Cosmetic Grade Color Additives Market By Chemistry (Organic, Inorganic) and By Type (Dyes, Pigments, Other additives) - Forecast 2021-2031

250 Pages of Market Study Conducted on the Cosmetic Grade Color Additives Market by Fact.MR, a Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider Offers Vital Insights into Key Factors and its Consequent Impact on the Demand and Sales of the Cosmetic Grade Color Additives over the Forecast Period 2021-2031. The rapid...
Edible Tea Market Projected to be Resilient during 2021-2031: States Fact.MR

Tea is one of the most preferred beverages consumed across the world. People drink tea as a sleep aid for relaxation, to quench thirst and energize themselves. The demand for tea for different category performance is expected to create an opportunity to develop or serve tea in various ways, such as edible tea, bottled tea, encapsulated tea and others. The demand for ready-to-use food and beverage products is anticipated to contribute to the innovation and development of tea and therefore, boost the growth of edible tea market.
Best Life

Target Is Permanently Barring Shoppers From Doing This

Major changes have been taking place at many of your favorite stores, including Target, over the last two years. In May, Target had to stop selling trading cards at its stores after a number of assault occurred over the product's dramatic increase in value. And the retailer only just reopened its fitting rooms this past summer, after a year of keeping them closed due to the pandemic. Now, Target has announced the latest big change coming to locations across the country, and it will limit what shoppers can do in stores. Read on to find out what Target will be permanently getting rid of soon.
RETAIL
Bomber Bottles Market By Material (Glass, Plastic) and By End Use Industry (Beverage Industry, Chemical Industry, Pharmaceutical Industry) - Forecast 2021-2031

To preserve the quality of beverages, an effective packaging solution is needed and bomber bottles fulfill this need of consumers. Bomber bottles have gained prominence recently and these days, are preferred for the packaging of various types of beverages. Availability of bomber bottles in different shapes & sizes is one of the important factors responsible for the increasing sales of bomber bottles. Through the overall packaging market primarily caters to business market segments, packaging solutions such as bomber bottles are designed for consumers as well as business-to-business market segments. Bomber bottles are available in a variety of materials including glass, aluminum, plastic and steel.
Cross-linked Shrink Films Market By Material (Polyethylene, Polypropylene), By Product Type (Anti-Fog, Low-Temperature), By End-Use (Food & Beverage, Household) & By Region Forecast, 2021-2031

The global cross-linked shrink films market is Anticipated to Expand at a CAGR of ~4.1%, during the forecast period 2021-2031. The cross-linked shrink films market is expected to witness a soaring growth in 2031 in regard to its strength, high puncture & tear resistance capacity, clarity, versatility, and other benefits. A new forecast by Fact.MR estimates that cross-linked shrink films revenues will nearly double between 2021 and 2031, reaching a million dollars in 2031.
Cold Planers Market By Type (Wheel-type, Crawler-type) and By Application (Road Construction, Pavement Maintenance) - Forecast 2021-2031

250 Pages of Research Study Published by Fact.MR, a Leading Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider Offers Riveting Insights into Key Factors Accelerating the Growth of the Global Cold Planers Market over the Assessment Period 2021-2031. Cold planers, also known as pavement planers, pavement recyclers, or asphalt milling machines, are...
Calcium-fortified Bread Market By Type (Wheat, Barley, Rye) and By Application (Bakery products, Snacks, Desserts) - Forecast 2021-2031

In today's world, food fortification has become a primary need to combat the widespread deficiency of vitamins and minerals. Several initiatives are being taken at various levels by the government and different organizations to provide proper nutrition to people. Several fortified food products are thus witnessing high demand. One such Calcium rich food product is Calcium-fortified bread. Several factors including growing bone disorders, such as osteoporosis and rheumatism, are contributing to the growth of the Calcium-fortified bread market. Calcium is one of the most crucial minerals and its proper intake is necessary to build and maintain bone strength as well as to establish proper coordination between brain and other parts of the body.
