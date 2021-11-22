ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

Don’t Wash Your Turkey Says CDC

By Jeremy Newman
sciotopost.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHandling poultry (chickens and turkey) incorrectly and undercooking it are the most common problems that lead to foodborne disease outbreaks linked to poultry. CDC warns that washing your turkey isn’t the best way to handle a turkey before cooking. According to the CDC Bacteria that could be present inside the turkey...

Comments / 0

Community Policy