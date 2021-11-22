Secure Logistics Market to Witness Stunning Growth | Brink's, GardaWorld, Loomis, Prosegur

Spinel is a gemstone that comes in different colors. Pure spinel is generally colorless, but all the impurities present are responsible for the wide range of colors. The most valuable and sought-after spinel color is a deep blood red, although the colors blue, yellow, orange, pink, and purple also make fine gemstones. Spinel often fluoresces in ultraviolet light, and this can help in its identification. Gem Spinel is only available in very limited quantities, which is why jewelry companies and gem cartels don't actually market this gemstone to consumers. This prevents spinel from being a mainstream gem. Spinel is easy to synthesize and can be made into any color by adding impurities. Synthetic spinel is mostly simulated so as to replicate many of the other gemstones like diamond, sapphire, and zircon. Because of the abundance of synthetic spinel, one always has to be careful just to buy this gem from reputable retailers. Almost all colorless spinel gemstones are synthetic as they are seldom colorless in nature.

