ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Massachusetts university defends Rittenhouse verdict 'processing spaces' divided by race

The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ioO3J_0d4OI2Os00

A public Massachusetts university offered segregated "processing" spaces to students following the not guilty verdict in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, who shot and killed two protesters demonstrating against the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

Last week, a jury unanimously declared Rittenhouse, 18, not guilty on all charges relating to the fatal shooting of two protesters — Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber — and the wounding of Gaige Grosskreutz.

In response to the verdict, Fitchburg State University's Center for Diversity & Inclusiveness informed students about the "processing" spaces in an email sent to the student body, according to Fox News.

"The Center for Diversity and Inclusiveness is creating space for our community to process the 'not guilty' on all accounts verdict in the Kenosha, Wisconsin case where Kyle Rittenhouse, an Illinois native shot and killed two people protesting the wrongful death of Jacob Blake in 2020," the email read, incorrectly stating that Blake had been killed.

Blake was severely injured in the August 2020 police shooting, becoming paralyzed as a result.

As Fox News reported, the university said the "processing" spaces would be divided into four different spaces: "Students of Color Processing Space," "White Student Ally Processing Space," "Faculty and Staff of Color Processing Space" and "White Faculty and Staff Ally Processing Space."

In a statement responding to Fox News, a spokesperson for Fitchburg State University acknowledged the error regarding Blake's condition. The spokesperson also defended the school's use of what they called "identity groups," saying organizing in such a way was a "proven educational strategy." They added that the school planned to also have a "combined session."

"The intention of the communication was to inform our community as quickly as possible of the optionally available space given the holiday break," the spokesperson said in a statement. "These do not change the intent of the gatherings, which is to provide a space for members of the campus community to discuss their reactions and experiences."

Soon after Rittenhouse was declared not guilty, protests broke out across the U.S. Demonstrations were held in cities including Chicago, New York, Portland and Oakland. Right-wing figures have hailed the verdict as a victory for self-defense and the Second Amendment. Critics have decried Rittenhouse's acquittal as a miscarriage of justice and warned that it would encourage vigilantism in the future.

Comments / 0

Related
Gazette

State university offers race-segregated events after Rittenhouse trial, mistakenly saying Jacob Blake is dead

A Massachusetts state university encouraged students to attend racially segregated "processing spaces" after Kyle Rittenhouse's acquittal on homicide charges and mistakenly implied that Jacob Blake, whose shooting by police touched off the Kenosha, Wisconsin, riots where the deaths occurred, was dead. Fitchburg State University sent an email to students on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Fitchburg, MA
State
Wisconsin State
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
doorcountydailynews.com

State awaits Rittenhouse verdict

Agencies from around the state are hoping to avoid a repeat of last summer’s unrest in Kenosha as the trial of Illinois teen Kyle Rittenhouse comes close to its conclusion. The prosecution and the defense presented their closing arguments on Monday and the jury entered its deliberations on Tuesday morning. The jury is discussing five criminal counts: (one count) first-degree reckless homicide, use of a dangerous weapon, (two counts) first degree recklessly endangering safety, use of a dangerous weapon, (one count) first-degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon, and (one count) attempted first-degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon. The jury has been given the option to consider second-degree charges with some of the counts. The judge has dismissed charges against Rittenhouse for possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18 and failure to comply with an emergency order from state or local government.
POLITICS
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Rittenhouse acquittal reaction highlights widening political divide

Like so much else in modern America, Friday's acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse both revealed and widened the split between the country's hostile political factions, with conservatives calling it a victory for the right to defend yourself and liberals condemning it as a miscarriage of justice. Mainstream and far-right Republicans alike...
CONGRESS & COURTS
insidernj.com

The Courtroom Factor in the Rittenhouse Verdict

On Friday, a jury acquitted Kyle Rittenhouse of all charges in what marked the end of a nationally explosive case. Rittenhouse last year shot and killed two men in Kenosha, Wisconsin during a protest that followed the police shooting of Jacob Blake. A 17-year old armed with an AR-15, Rittenhouse killed Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber at the protest and at his trial, testified that he acted in self-defense.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Massachusetts University#Fox News
BBC

Kyle Rittenhouse case: Why it so divides the US

Few US trials in recent years have generated such acrimony. What is it about the Kyle Rittenhouse case that so divides the country?. Inside the courtroom, the 18-year-old was visibly shaking as he heard the jury clear him of all five charges, including intentional homicide. He killed two men during...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WBAY Green Bay

Lawrence University students protest Rittenhouse jury verdict

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Since the verdict in Kyle Rittenhouse’s homicide trial, we’ve been hearing from people on both sides. Friday night, some of those who disagreed with the jury’s ruling gathered for a protest at Lawrence University. Those participating were demanding justice for the lives lost in Kenosha during...
APPLETON, WI
CBS 58

Kenosha residents hope to start healing process following Rittenhouse verdict

KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- As protests continue over the Rittenhouse verdict around the country, Kenosha is quiet Saturday night. Just a day after the high-controversial Kyle Rittenhouse trial verdict was read at Kenosha County Courthouse, the area outside the courthouse is silent Saturday. Chalk graffiti and police cars are...
KENOSHA, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox40jackson.com

Biden strikes far different tone after Arbery verdict than Rittenhouse

President Biden said the guilty verdicts in the Ahmaud Arbery case “reflect our justice system doing its job,” striking a far different tone than the somber message he issued after the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse days earlier. “Nothing can bring Mr. Arbery back to his family and to his community,...
U.S. POLITICS
rolling out

Meek Mill takes issue with Kyle Rittenhouse’s hero status

Kyle Rittenhouse has been making the rounds after being found not guilty of murder after he fatally shot two people and injured a third during civil unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin last summer. Rittenhouse stopped by Fox News and interviewed with Tucker Carson. Now GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene introduced a bill this week to award a Congressional Gold Medal to the 18-year-old.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NWI.com

Kyle Rittenhouse verdict: Attorney comments on trial, verdict

Mark Richards, Kyle Rittenhouse's lead defense attorney, offered his reaction after a jury found his client not guilty on all counts Friday, Nov. 19. Fox says it did not pay for Kyle Rittenhouse film and interview. Tucker Carlson, on his show Friday, showed portions of what his film crew had...
LAW
The Hill

The Hill

394K+
Followers
47K+
Post
287M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy