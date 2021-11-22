ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Nana’s Crab Roll-Ups

12tomatoes.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it comes to vintage recipes that still hold their own, this just might be at the top of the list. The dish was first described to me by a friend and I had some serious questions. Velveeta and crab meat? Wonder bread? And top it all off with… sesame seeds?...

12tomatoes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

The Red Flag On Your Chick-Fil-A Receipt Has A Secret Meaning

You've seen the advertisements. You've seen the online campaigns. Which fast-food company has the best chicken sandwich? Which hunk of fried white meat beats the band? While they pump out ad after ad online or on your TV, they seem to be more annoying than getting you to want a chicken sandwich from them, right? Fortunately, there's a place that does away with all the showmanship, the glitz, those eye-rolling attempts to sound relatable and tell you plain and simple: "Eat mor chikin'."
RESTAURANTS
Insider

7 vintage Thanksgiving dishes no one makes anymore

Today, Thanksgiving tables typically feature side dishes like mashed potatoes and mac and cheese. Once-popular options like Jell-O salads and hot Dr. Pepper are no longer part of the celebrations. However, some people still like to make dishes like ambrosia salad for nostalgia's sake. Thanksgiving celebrations revolve around food, but...
RECIPES
Mashed

Throw Your Avocado Away Immediately If You Notice This

Just like in fashion, the food world sees trends that come and go. Cronuts, rainbow bagels, and dalgona coffee are a few treats from the last decade that foodies went wild for, only to have the hype around them quickly die down. This cycle tends to be the narrative around trendy foods, though every so often, something is able to break the mold and get a good hold onto society, and we can't think of anything that has done that better in recent years than the avocado. According to Avocados From Mexico, avocado lovers in America alone consume an average of 8 pounds of Mexican-grown avocados a year, and if you're a proud part of that statistic, you've probably got a stash of them sitting in your kitchen right now.
BEAUTY & FASHION
myrecipes.com

I Changed One Ingredient in This Boxed Cake Mix Recipe and Won the Holidays

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. As much as I love to explore vintage cookbooks and magazines and dive into the recipes, I must admit that sometimes I can be a bit quick to dismiss them as silly fluff, worthy of a good laugh but not an actual cooking project.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crab Meat#Processed Cheese#Wonder Bread#Food Drink#Crab Roll Ups
Mashed

The 2 Foods You Should Never Freeze, According To Andrew Zimmern - Exclusive

Andrew Zimmern is a big fan of freezing food. In fact, Zimmern, who hosted Travel Channel's "Bizarre Foods" for more than a dozen years, has been actively campaigning to get people to become "best friends" with their freezer, as part of his effort to reduce food waste. "People need to be cooking out of their freezer," Zimmern said in an exclusive interview with Mashed. "What we have to do is utilize the things inside of our freezer. That's number one, and use it as the friend that it was meant to be. Freezers are our friends."
FOOD & DRINKS
thesouthernladycooks.com

EASY SWEET POTATO CASSEROLE

This easy sweet potato casserole makes a wonderful side dish for any holiday event or gathering. The dish is delicious for a weeknight because it is so easy to throw together when you are busy or tired. I love sweet potatoes anytime and can eat this right out of the refrigerator for a snack when I get hungry. You could easily double this recipe and it keeps well for several days. I love the crunch of the cornflakes along with the sweetness of the brown sugar. You might also like our recipe for maple bacon sweet potatoes.
RECIPES
wtae.com

Pumpkin pie no longer America's favorite Thanksgiving pie, study says

Pumpkin pie is no longer America's favorite Thanksgiving pie. Google Trends data reveals that key lime pie is the most popular type of pie in the U.S. with it being the most Googled pie in eight different states. The study conducted by photographic and printing experts Printique discovered the most...
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

The Worst Thanksgiving Dessert According To 27% Of People

As Thanksgiving grows near, now is the time to very nicely make requests to whoever is preparing your Thanksgiving feast. But what do people want for dessert? After all, while the turkey and cranberry sauce will be featured food, it's the dessert that lingers afterward. Mashed decided to find out...
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Allrecipes.com

How to Cook Crab Legs

Many home cooks don't realize just how easy it is to make delicious, restaurant-quality crab legs right in the comfort of their own kitchen. They are quick to whip up, and you don't need any special equipment to prepare a most-impressive platter for your next special occasion, dinner party, or outdoor get together. There are plenty of ways to cook crab legs at home: grilled, steamed, pressure cooked, boiled, or oven roasted. The method that you opt for is largely up to personal preference, especially because crab legs are going to taste very similar regardless of how they are prepared. However, the most straightforward way to cook crab legs is to boil them. Here's how the magic happens.
RECIPES
kotatv.com

Cooking Beef with Eric - Tortilla Beef Roll-ups

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Need a quick and easy appetizer recipe for the upcoming holiday season or for game get-togethers? Here’s one that’s so easy to make at home, you don’t need to purchase store-bought. Tortilla Beef Roll-ups! First, beat a package of softened, room temperature cream cheese with...
RAPID CITY, SD
KCTV 5

RECIPE: Easy Peasy Pizza Roll Ups

Crescent dough, mozzarella sticks, and pepperoni come together for a quick snack or easy dinner. Take each triangle of crescent roll dough and place about 6 pepperoni on the bottom triangle. Place half of a cheese stick on top and roll up. Place seam side down and bake on a...
RECIPES
12tomatoes.com

Holiday Pinwheel Cookies

As a child one of the things that I enjoyed most about December was decorating the Christmas tree with my mom, a tradition that often occurred alongside making holiday cookies. My mom always had the best recipes and she could work with very little, yet still end up with yummy cookies. I think one year we made do with red and blue instead of red and green, but they still tasted good! One of her favorite cookies to make were pinwheel cookies. These cookies have a jolly look to them and can be made in colors that suit your tastes. They do take a little extra time to make the pattern, but they’re so fun to prepare (and eat) that it’s completely worth it in my opinion.
RECIPES
12tomatoes.com

Sweet Potato Chicken Soup

It’s that time of year when I crave warm, filling soups. We have no shortage of soup recipes around here, but I’m always searching for new combinations and exciting flavors. That’s where this sweet potato chicken soup comes in! With seasoned chicken, sauteed veggies, tender sweet potatoes, and a delicious blend of spices, this soup is definitely one I’ll be making over and over.
RECIPES
cnycentral.com

What's on the menu? : Cajun Crab Cakes with Spatchcock Funk

Syracuse, N.Y. — In this week's, "What's on the Menu?", segment on Weekend Today in Central York, viewers learn how to make Cajun Crab Cakes. Watch the clip above for step-by-step instruction. For more recipes visit Spatchcock Funk's YouTube page. Matt Read will appear on NBC 3 Sunday mornings at...
SYRACUSE, NY
theroanoker.com

Spectacular Sides for Thanksgiving Dinner

We all have our favorite Thanksgiving dishes. Mashed potatoes or sweet potatoes (don’t forget the tiny marshmallows on top!), cornbread or chestnut stuffing, Brussel sprouts or collard greens and homemade or jellied cranberry sauce. Roasted turkey may take center stage on your Thanksgiving table, but delicious and delightful sides are always a highlight of this holiday meal. It is a pleasure to share my family’s treasured Thanksgiving side dish recipes with you.
RECIPES
12tomatoes.com

Apple Jack Crepes with Homemade Syrup

There’s something so soothing about the combination of apples, molasses, and vanilla. Mix these ingredients together in fresh batch of crepes (with homemade syrup no less) and you’ve got an indulgent breakfast or dessert treat that rivals any waffle or pancake. To begin making this recipe you’ll need to start...
RECIPES
12tomatoes.com

Classic Creamed Pearl Onions

While you typically see creamed pearl onions around the holidays, I’m a firm believer in serving them all year. Tangy onions in a rich and creamy sauce, toasted to bubbling perfection? What’s not to love! They go beautifully with the Thanksgiving favorites like stuffing and mashed potatoes, but I’m also known to serve them with a hearty steak or ham. You really can’t go wrong adding these to your dinner menu.
RECIPES
Brainerd Dispatch

Crow Wing Energized: Sneaking in those vegetables for a picky eater

This is a completely normal step for your child and facilitates them growing up and becoming independent. However, it can be frustrating for us as parents!. Picky eating can be a normal part of development and sometimes, children may even refuse whole food groups or completely refuse to try a new food. There can be more extreme cases of picky eating that need to be assessed by a doctor, but if your child is healthy and gaining adequate weight, there is no reason to be concerned about their picky eating habits. If there is a weight gain or development concern, contact your child’s pediatrician and discuss your concerns.
CROW WING COUNTY, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy