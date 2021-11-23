ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Chandelier at Flanders Valley Hosts Jack Ciattarelli

By new_view_media
mypaperonline.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article80 Pleasant Hill Road, Flanders. Council President Joe Nicastro, owners Mark...

www.mypaperonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Jack Ciattarelli concedes to Gov. Phil Murphy

Jack Ciattarelli the Republican nominee for governor concedes to Gov. Phil Murphy during a press conference in Raritan. His running mate Diane Allen, to his left and wife Melinda, right listen. Friday, November 12, 2021.Buy Image. 3 / 11. Jack Ciattarelli concedes to Gov. Phil Murphy. Jack Ciattarelli is hugged...
RARITAN, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Ciattarelli
New Jersey Globe

Statements on Jack Ciattarelli’s concession speech

“Earlier today I received a phone call from Assemblyman Ciattarelli congratulating us on our victory. I thank the Assemblyman, his wife Melinda, and his family for a spirited campaign and their commitment to public service. “This election was not simply a choice of candidates, but of direction, and the people...
TRENTON, NJ
eastietimes.com

Happy Valley to Host ‘Green Wednesday’ Celebration

It has become common knowledge that April 20, or 4/20, is the official cannabis consumption holiday but not many people outside the cannabis community have heard of ‘Green Wednesday’. The relatively new holiday started up as the cannabis dispensary industry’s answer to the post-Thanksgiving holiday shopping extravaganzas of Black Friday...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chandelier#Pleasant Hill#Flanders Valley Hosts
lvpnews.com

Valley eatery hosts holiday ceremony

Mission BBQ, Whitehall, again hosted a special free meal for veterans Nov. 11 in observance of Veterans Day. The restaurant, 1421 Grape St., has held this event since its opening in 2016. The annual Veterans Day ceremony at the restaurant included representatives from several municipalities in the Lehigh Valley. Catasauqua...
NORTHAMPTON, PA
Shore News Network

Can Jack Ciattarelli realistically be expected to defeat a popular slate of Democrats eyeing 2025?

Former New Jersey GOP candidate for Governor, Jack Ciattarelli finally concede defeat to New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, arguably one of the most divisive governors in New Jersey history. Despite coming in some 75,000 votes behind Murphy, Ciattarelli says he’s ready to do it again in 2025, but can he defeat a popular Democrat after losing to an unpopular one?
POLITICS
mypaperonline.com

Washington Township Recreation Holding Home Decorating Contest

Let’s light up the community this holiday season by digging out your holiday decorations for Washington Township Recreation 2nd Annual “Holiday Home Decorating Contest”. Decorate your home front yard or business in the most creative or festive way possible. Participation is opened to all residents and businesses within Washington Township,...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
mypaperonline.com

Musconetcong Lodge #42 F. & A.M. Hosts Award Ceremony

A fabulous evening of dinner and awards ceremony was enjoyed by 100 people for the purpose of recognizing and honoring those in our community who went above and beyond in the year 2021. The MW Grand Master of Masons Robert V. Monacelli and RW William J. VonDerHeide District Deputy Grand...
MORRIS PLAINS, NJ
mypaperonline.com

Memorial School House Sorting

PHOTOS COURTESY OF THE WOODLAND PARK SCHOOL DISTRICT. Memorial Middle School students in Woodland Park recently participated in the first ever House Sorting Ceremony. All students at Memorial School are sorted into four houses: earth, wind, fire, and water. Each house represents a character trait is instilled in the students and staff each and every day: earth – trustworthy, wind – respect, fire – responsibility, and water – caring.
WOODLAND PARK, NJ
mypaperonline.com

WWII Purple Heart Returns Home to Morris County

Purple Hearts Reunited delivered the long-lost Purple Heart of a WWII Morris County soldier to the American Legion Post 59 of Morristown today in a special ceremony hosted by the Morris County Board of County Commissioners in Morristown. “Thank you for letting us bring Corporal Vance home to you,” said...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
mypaperonline.com

Morristown NHP’s Fort Nonsense Rededicated following $1.4 Million Improvement Project

On October 23, Morristown National Historical Park (NHP) and the Washington Association of New Jersey (WANJ) celebrated the completion of several major projects at Fort Nonsense with a rededication and ribbon cutting. The WANJ is the park’s primary philanthropic partner which has supported the park since its establishment in 1933. “The Fort Nonsense area is an important location connected to George Washington’s 1777 and 1779-80 Continental Army winter encampments in Morristown and offers a commanding view over the town and landscape beyond,” noted Morristown NHP Superintendent Tom Ross. “We are very appreciative of our partnership with the Washington Association and pleased that with their ongoing assistance and dedication in supporting the enhancement of this site for current and future generations.” The Fort Nonsense Area had been closed for approximately three months from June to September 2021 to allow for the completion of Morristown NHP’s $1.4 million roadway reconstruction and safety improvement project. The work included reconstructing the roadway and parking area, replacing three drainage culverts, installation of new pavement, complete replacement of the roadway’s timber guardrail, relocation and replacement of metal roadway gates, new pavement striping, and new traffic control signage. This project was funded by the Federal Lands Highway Program. Additionally, through financial support from the Washington Association, the Belgian block outline of the fort was reset, and the site’s information kiosk’s roof and sign were redone. In 1989-90 Belgian block stones were set in the ground to outline the fort’s historic footprint, as confirmed by archaeology. Over time the blocks became obscured by soil and grass overgrowth. The Belgian blocks are now reset and once again present a clear sense of the fort’s boundaries. The information kiosk located next to the parking area was constructed by park staff in the early 1990s and its cedar shingle roof was at the end of its useful life. Through this project the roof was replaced, and a new wooden “Fort Nonsense” sign was created to hang from the front of the kiosk. These projects are part of work accomplished for Morristown NHP through continued financial support from the WANJ-managed Woodruff Endowment Fund established for the enhancement and maintenance of the Fort Nonsense Area. The event included remarks from WANJ board member Ryan Dawson, Morristown NHP Superintendent Thomas Ross, Morristown Council President Stefan Armington, and Chris Williams, Senior Constituent Services Representative & Grants Manager from Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill’s (NJ-11) office. Washington Association board member and park volunteer Steve Santucci also gave an informative talk about the history of Fort Nonsense, explaining that the creation of the fort was not “nonsense” (that is, “busy work” for the soldiers) but to protect the valuable supplies in Morristown’s military workshops and storehouses during the American Revolution. Morris County Commissioner John Krickus presented proclamations for the occasion. Morristown Councilwoman Sandi Mayer and members of the American Legion Post 59 were also in attendance.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
news3lv.com

Las Vegas hosts Thanksgiving with special menus across the valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Hearthstone Kitchen & Cellar. Located inside Red Rock Casino in Summerlin, Hearthstone will offer Thanksgiving means, available within the restaurant as well as to-go. Orders can be placed through November 20th by visiting the website here or by calling (702) 797-7344. Meals can be picked up...
LAS VEGAS, NV
WKTV

Central Valley Academy Foundation hosts first annual Turkey Trot

MOHAWK, N.Y. -- The Central Valley Academy Foundation held their first annual ‘Turkey Trot’ Saturday morning. This particular trot raises money for the Central Valley Academy Foundation. The foundation helps with the needs for teachers and students within the district and community. Over 100 participants signed up for the 5K...
MOHAWK, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy