WWE

Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 4 days ago

WWE taped matches before Monday’s Raw to air on this...

411mania.com

ringsidenews.com

Fans Shouted The R-Word At Cody Rhodes During AEW Dynamite Main Event

Cody Rhodes is the EVP of AEW and has remained a babyface in the company since the very beginning. Rhodes‘ is one of the top stars in the company, as he has competed in several memorable matches and praise-worthy segments over the years. Rhodes continues to get polarizing reactions no matter what he does as well.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Stephanie McMahon Provides Update On Triple H’s Condition

During an interview with talkSPORT, Stephanie McMahon provided an update on her husband Triple H’s condition. The former WWE Champion just had heart surgery following a cardiac event, caused by a genetic heart issue. “Paul [Triple H] is doing great, thank you very much for asking,” Stephanie said. Stephanie McMahon...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Details On Why The Fan Attacked Seth Rollins At WWE Raw

This week’s episode of Monday Night Raw featured some interesting segments but when it was all said and done everyone was talking about the fan who attacked Seth Rollins. The fan, who has been identified as Elisah Spencer, tackled Seth Rollins to the ground before security broke it up, and he has since been charged with Attempted Assault, and Attempted Violation of Arts and Cultural Affairs (Disrupting a Live Sporting Event).
WWE
bjpenndotcom

Video | Conor McGregor was salivating over today’s UFC Vegas 42 main event

Conor McGregor obviously tuned in to watch his former opponent Max Holloway take on Yair Rodriguez in today’s UFC Vegas 42 main event. McGregor (22-6 MMA) and Holloway (23-6 MMA) of course have a history. The pair met at featherweight way back in April of 2013, with ‘Notorious’ emerging victorious by way of unanimous decision.
UFC
Person
Drew Gulak
Wrestling World

Shayna Baszler Speaks About Leaving Nia Jax

Shayna Baszler is one of WWE’s most popular WWE female superstars and she spoke about leaving Nia Jax. She spoke to it about Sportskeeda Wrestling during the Survivor Series weekend. Shayna is a former Tag Team Champion. She recently moved to the Smackdown brand. She was a RAW superstar before...
WWE
Bloody Elbow

It’s ‘a dream come true’ - Ketlen Vieira thrilled to be in main event against Miesha Tate

After five years under the UFC banner, bantamweight Ketlen Vieira has finally accomplished the dream of headlining a card for the world’s largest MMA promotion—and against a former champion, to boot. Paired up against Miesha Tate atop UFC Vegas 43, the Brazilian feels honored to be in the biggest bout of the night and hopes to put on an impressive performance.
UFC
wrestlinginc.com

Photo: Injured WWE Superstar Walking With Crutches

Injured WWE Superstar Bayley took to Twitter on Friday to share a photo of her walking with crutches. Bayley underwent surgery to repair a torn ACL on July 15. At the time, she was expected to be on the shelf for around 9 months. Bayley suffered the injury while she was chain wrestling with another WWE Superstar at the Performance Center. As per reports, her “knee popped” as a result of the freak accident. Bayley and the other wrestler were reportedly participating in mandatory training sessions that were set up to prepare for WWE’s return to touring.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE May Already Be Dropping A Gimmick Before It Debuts On TV

Well that was fast. There are a lot of characters in the wrestling world at any given time and all of them have a character of some sort. Some of these characters are more recognizable than others while some might seem to be repeats of previous ideas. That seems to be the case with a recent debut, but things might already be changing less than a week later.
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

11/12 WWE MAIN EVENT TV REPORT: John Morrison vs. Shelton Benjamin, Austin Theory vs. Akira Tozawa, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Austin Theory continues heel antics in the ring. The men locked up and Theory backed Tozawa into a corner. When the ref ordered them out, Theory cockily straightened Tozawa’s shirt. Tozawa performed a demonstrative kick in the middle of the ring, and Theory responded by charging and knocking him down with a shoulder block. After a brief exchange of moves, Theory mockingly posed in the crane kick position, popularized in “The Karate Kid” (1984). Tozawa paused at this, then planted a bicycle kick to Theory’s face. Tozawa went on a flurry of offense, landing more kicks. Theory recovered on the apron, then rammed his shoulder into Tozawa’s ribs through the ropes before yanking him back-first to the mat.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Several Matches Announced For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown

During Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown, several matches were confirmed for next week’s SmackDown broadcast. First, we’ll see Sasha Banks face off against Shotzi in singles competition. Also, Sheamus will be returning to team up with Ridge Holland to face Cesaro and an unknown opponent. Next week’s episode of...
WWE
411mania.com

WWE Reportedly Contacted Manager of Kayla Harrison

As previously reported, MMA fighter Kayla Harrison made an appearance for AEW during the feud between American Top Team and the Inner Circle. However, Harrison hasn’t been complimentary of her time there and said she wouldn’t go back. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE recently contacted Ali Abdelaziz, Harrison’s...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Backstage News On Producers For Matches, Segments On This Week’s WWE SmackDown

The producers for some of the matches and segments on this week’s edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown have been revealed. Fightful Select is reporting that the following producers handled these matches and segments on the 11/12 edition of the blue brand program. * Tyson Kidd and Molly Holly produced...
WWE
411mania.com

More On WWE Releasing Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado, Both Asked For It After Main Event Match

Both Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado were among the eighteen wrestlers released from WWE last week after both had asked to be cut from the roster. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that both wrestlers asked for their release after being asked to lose to Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo on a September 13th episode of Main Event from Boston.
WWE
FanSided

WWE SmackDown Results November 26: Brock Lesnar suspension lifted!

WWE SmackDown results following Sunday nights Survivor Series pay-per-view. It has been announced that a Black Friday Battle Royal will take place to determine the new No.1 contender for Roman Reigns’ Universal Championship. Jeff Hardy and Drew McIntyre will team up to face Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss. Plus, Ridge Holland will face Cesaro, as he continues to look to impress Sheamus.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Two Matches Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE NXT 2.0

WWE has announced several matches for next week’s episode of NXT 2.0. First, we’ll see a triple threat match for the North American Championship. During Tuesday night’s show, Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams attacked Dexter Lumis following his loss to Tony D’Angelo. Johnny Gargano eventually came out to make the save. This led to Gargano challenging Hayes to a match. Pete Dunne then made his way to the ring and demanded his title shot. That’s when Hayes said he’d take both of them on next week.
WWE
411mania.com

WWE Announces Three Segments for Next Week’s Raw

– WWE has confirmed three new segments for next Monday’s edition of Raw. This will be the go-home edition of Monday Night Raw before Survivor Series 2021. First up, WWE Champion Big E will respond to the recent attack by Kevin Owens. Also, former champion Bobby Lashley looks to continue his domination this week. Finally, Raw women’s champion Becky Lynch reacts to her new challenger, Liv Morgan. You can check out the full announcement and a new preview video for next week’s show below:
WWE
f4wonline.com

North American title match set for next week's WWE NXT

The NXT North American Championship will be on the line in a triple threat match next week. On next Tuesday's NXT, North American Champion Carmelo Hayes will defend his title in a triple threat match against Johnny Gargano and Pete Dunne. Hayes proposed the title match after Gargano and Dunne both emerged as contenders to the North American Championship.
WWE
PWMania

Brock Lesnar Appearing On Next Week’s WWE SmackDown

Brock Lesnar is set to return to WWE SmackDown next week at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, TX. WWE announced during tonight’s post-Survivor Series edition of SmackDown on FOX that Lesnar will be making his return from the indefinite storyline suspension that was recently handed down. As we’ve noted,...
WWE
PWMania

List Of Attendance Figures For This Week’s WWE and AEW TV Events

WrestleTix put together a list of the attendance figures for the WWE and AEW television shows from this week. WWE Raw did 5,238 tickets while AEW Dynamite had 5,532 tickets sold and SmackDown did 6,980 tickets. Rampage topped the list with 7,971 as it took place the night before and at the same site as Full Gear. Here’s the list:
TV SHOWS

