LSU football message boards convinced Lincoln Riley is leaving Oklahoma for Tigers

Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State injury report, spread, over/under, TV channel. The Oklahoma injury report for the Oklahoma State game includes nine Sooners. Four players are listed as “out”: WR Cody Jackson (medical issue); LB Caleb Kelly (knee, out for the season); CB Ryan Peoples (ankle, out indefinitely), and DB Jeremiah Criddell (undisclosed injury, out indefinitely). DL Kelvin Gilliam is listed as doubtful (undisclosed injury. Two Sooners are listed as “questionable”: WR Theo Wease (lower leg, 25 percent chance to play) and CB D.J. Graham (undisclosed injury. 30 percent chance to play). Two other OU players are listed as “probable”: OT Anton Harrison (undisclosed injury, 85 percent chance to play) and OC Andrew Raym (ankle, 85 percent chance to play).
