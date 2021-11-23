ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

LSU football message boards convinced Lincoln Riley is leaving Oklahoma for Tigers

By Cody Williams
FanSided
FanSided
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLSU football is looking for a new head coach and a wild message board ‘report’ has Lincoln Riley leaving Oklahoma to take over from Ed Orgeron. With one game left in the regular season against rival Texas A&M, LSU football is preparing to close the book on Ed Orgeron as their...

fansided.com

Comments / 25

Felix Navarro
4d ago

going to lsu from OU would be a step down. The source in this message is just trying to get noticed.

Reply(8)
5
Related
FanSided

Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State injury report, spread, over/under, TV schedule

Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State injury report, spread, over/under, TV channel. The Oklahoma injury report for the Oklahoma State game includes nine Sooners. Four players are listed as “out”: WR Cody Jackson (medical issue); LB Caleb Kelly (knee, out for the season); CB Ryan Peoples (ankle, out indefinitely), and DB Jeremiah Criddell (undisclosed injury, out indefinitely). DL Kelvin Gilliam is listed as doubtful (undisclosed injury. Two Sooners are listed as “questionable”: WR Theo Wease (lower leg, 25 percent chance to play) and CB D.J. Graham (undisclosed injury. 30 percent chance to play). Two other OU players are listed as “probable”: OT Anton Harrison (undisclosed injury, 85 percent chance to play) and OC Andrew Raym (ankle, 85 percent chance to play).
OKLAHOMA STATE
FanSided

For Alabama Football some Iron Bowl stats matter more than the score

On Tuesday night the CFP Selection Committee was clear it was looking at Alabama Football’s recent defensive performances. Saturday afternoon, in an unfriendly environment, the Crimson Tide defense needs to show the committee a strong performance. Shutting down the Auburn passing game would be one way to make a statement....
AUBURN, AL
FanSided

Has ACC become another Pac-12 with this season?

The Pac-12 is no stranger to being a “cannibal conference” due to the eliminating of itself from playoff contention. Is the ACC going down that same road?. With the North Carolina State Wolfpack downing their rival UNC in a 34-30 nail-biter, the Atlantic division of the ACC has come down between two teams–NC State and Wake Forest. In other words, Clemson has officially been eliminated from contention for the conference crown.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Local
Oklahoma Football
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
State
Oklahoma State
FanSided

What is Jim Harbaugh’s record vs. Ohio State?

What is Jim Harbaugh’s record vs. Ohio State as the Michigan football coach? The former star quarterback is seeking his first win vs. the rival Buckeyes. Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh was once a star quarterback in Ann Arbor and won many games, including a perfect 2-0 as the starter against Ohio State. However, as a head coach, that has not been the case against the Buckeyes.
OHIO STATE
FanSided

Michigan Football projected to flip Clemson commitment Keon Sabb

Michigan football fans are getting ready for The Game, but the Wolverines are trending with crystal balls for a pair of key recruits. Fans have been asking why Michigan football hasn’t been doing better on the recruiting trail with all the success on the field in 2021, but with the latest crystal ball projection, fans might stop asking that question.
MICHIGAN STATE
FanSided

Early draft advice for the Washington Football Team

If there’s one thing I’ve learned in my 50+ years of rooting for the Washington Football Team, it’s that fans are always looking ahead. That’s why, in the middle of a two-game win streak that has put the team back into the playoff hunt, I am writing about next year.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimbo Fisher
Person
Lincoln Riley
Person
Ed Orgeron
Person
Bob Stoops
FanSided

FSU Game Saturday: FSU vs. Florida injury report, schedule, live stream, TV channel and betting preview for Week 13 NCAA

FSU Game Saturday: FSU vs. Florida injury report, schedule, live stream, TV channel, and betting preview for Week 13 NCAA game. The Noles come out of the Boston College game relatively healthy except for offensive lineman Darius Washington. However, it’s possible he’ll give it a go against the Gators and that would be great news for the Noles.
FLORIDA STATE
FanSided

2022 NFL Mock Draft: Desmond Ridder jumps into Round 1

The New York Giants and Atlanta Falcons both decide to go for new quarterbacks early in this 2022 NFL Mock Draft. We are headed into the 12th week of the 2021 NFL Season — which means we’re roughly three-quarters of the way through. Many fans are already looking ahead to...
NFL
FanSided

Pete Werner named best Saints rookie from 2021 draft class

All the P’s from the New Orleans Saints’ 2021 draft class have served the team well so far: Paulson Adebo, Payton Turner, and Pete Werner. But one has been named the best. In hindsight, the Saints’ 2021 draft picks could have been better. Had New Orleans nabbed Elijah Moore, for example, fans may not want to punch a wall every time the Saints’ offense takes the field.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu Football#Ncaa Football#American Football#Lsu#Texas A M#Penn State#Sooners#Geauxtigers#Sec
FanSided

Notre Dame football game tonight: Notre Dame at Stanford injury report, spread, over/under, schedule, live stream, TV channel

The Notre Dame football team takes on the Stanford Cardinal tonight, and here is everything you need to know for the matchup on the road. The final regular-season game is upon us, as the Notre Dame football team will head west to take on Stanford in Week 13. Stanford is mired in a four-game losing streak, while the Irish has won six straight, making this one pretty lopsided in Notre Dame’s favor.
NOTRE DAME, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Heisman Trophy
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
College Football
Sports
University of Oklahoma
FanSided

5 bold predictions for the Carolina Panthers at Dolphins in Week 12

Panthers -1.5 Here are some bold predictions for the Carolina Panthers as they look to end the recent resurgence of the Miami Dolphins in Week 12. There is a lot on the line as the Carolina Panthers get set for a trip to the Miami Dolphins in Week 12. Sunday’s loss against the Washington Football Team only heightens the urgency throughout the organization as the team looks to strengthen their hopes of attaining a postseason spot in a frantic NFC race that could go down to the last game.
NFL
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles: Comparing Jalen Reagor to Nelson Agholor in Year 2

Jalen Reagors‘ rookie season with the Philadelphia Eagles wasn’t particularly noteworthy. Sure, he had a few really nice plays, like a 55-yard reception in Week 1 versus Washington, but after losing five of the next six bouts to a torn ligament in his thumb, Reagor returned to an offense deep in the mud that never quite regained its footing, even after then-head coach Doug Pederson made a quarterback swap midway through Week 13.
NFL
FanSided

5 players we wish spent time with the Steelers

It’s alright, you can admit it. After all, everyone is guilty of it. You’ve watched a player and, with a dreamy sigh, swooned. Whether they spin a perfect spiral, rumble as if they’ve been spellbound to believe they’re a stampeding elephant, or recurrently let themselves into the backfield to wrestle down a passer, you say to yourself, “Man, he’d look good in black and gold.”
NFL
FanSided

FanSided

191K+
Followers
380K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy