Bret Baier and Chris Wallace Complained to Fox News Heads About Tucker Carlson Capitol Riot Special (Report)

By Drew Taylor
 4 days ago
Fox News anchors Bret Baier and Chris Wallace bristled at the direction the network is headed, skewing away from news and more towards a nearly full-time editorial bent, according to a lengthy report by NPR. Baier and Wallace, according to the report, “shared their objections with Fox News Media...

Dale Foster
4d ago

Boy, people don't like the truth, do they? you know, maybe Tucker has better resources than others and his job is to tell the whole story not just the snippets!!!!

Kenneth Gray
3d ago

Brett Bair and Chris Wallace Are complete rhinos they shouldn't be on Fox that's why we stop watching them I only watch 3 shows on Fox Wallace and Brett bear are not even on the list

David
3d ago

Tucker is an “Opinion “ show. If you are opposed to his opinions, don’t watch! Keep the liberals behavior out of Fox’s programs

The Independent

Tucker Carlson cancels appearance on Fox after bizarre monologue about experience with opioids is leaked

A day after Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s monologue on opioid painkillers was leaked, conservative political commentator Jesse Watters replaced him on his talk show.Watters appeared as a guest host on Tucker Carlson Tonight on Thursday night, where he discussed how an alleged Russian claim “changed the course of United States politics.”Carlson reportedly underwent an emergency back surgery on Wednesday morning and then went to the studio to host his show at night, Fox News said.However, in a recording obtained by Motherboard, Carlson can be heard saying he took a huge amount of opioid painkillers after the surgery and...
Chris Wallace
Lachlan Murdoch
Bret Baier
Tucker Carlson
Jonah Goldberg
The Hollywood Reporter

Fox News Names Carley Shimkus Co-Host of ‘Fox & Friends First’

The early morning cable news revolving door continues to turn. On Friday, Fox News said that Carley Shimkus would be the new co-host for the 4-6 a.m. program Fox & Friends First, alongside Todd Piro. She replaces Jillian Mele, who is leaving the company after four years to pursue an MBA at La Salle University in Philadelphia. Her first day is Monday, Nov. 1. Shimkus had been a reporter and fill-in anchor at Fox News. She started her career at the company at Fox Business Network as a production assistant in 2009. “Carley brings great experience to this role developed over nearly a decade at Fox News Media and we are excited to have her join Fox & Friends First,” said Gavin Hadden, FNC’s vp morning programming, in a statement. “We wish Jillian all the best as she returns home to Philadelphia and thank her for her outstanding contribution and dedication to the Fox & Friends franchise.” The changes at Fox News follow a similar shake-up at MSNBC’s early morning program Way Too Early. Kasie Hunt left the program over the summer, with former AP White House bureau chief Jonathan Lemire tapped to take it over earlier this week.  
New Haven Register

Tucker Carlson Is a 'Manipulative Son of a Bitch' - and Other Thoughts from Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger is the kind of Republican that Democrats say we need in Congress to put American politics on a more even keel. Throughout Donald Trump’s rise to power, Kinzinger, a 43-year-old Republican representative from Illinois, grew more wary of the president’s willingness to stay inside the boundaries of his executive authority and more convinced that Trump would try to dismantle democratic institutions that got in his way. Kinzinger was one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump for “incitement of insurrection,” and he’s one of only two Republicans, along with Rep. Liz Cheney (Wyo.), sitting on the House select committee to investigate the January 6th attack on the US Capitol.
Vanity Fair

Fox News Would Like to Make It Clear That Tucker Carlson’s Deranged January 6 Show Is Not on Fox News

On Sunday, The Washington Post released a major investigative project on the January 6 Capitol attack, revealing that the FBI and other law enforcement agencies received numerous tips warning of the riot but still failed to prevent it. As is his wont, Tucker Carlson took this personally. The Fox News star claimed that the Post’s exposé was published to counter his Patriot Purge documentary series, whose first part became available on Fox’s streaming platform, Fox Nation, on Monday morning. The series portrays the Capitol riot as a “false flag” operation orchestrated by federal officials to target Trump supporters.
HuffingtonPost

Fox News Host Won't Glorify Kyle Rittenhouse: 'He's Not A Hero Here'

Fox News correspondent Gillian Turner is urging the conservative network’s viewers not to interpret Kyle Rittenhouse’s acquittal as a cause for celebration. In Monday’s installment of “Outnumbered,” which touched on President Joe Biden’s varied responses to the verdict, Turner noted that it was “particularly hard for facts to break through all the emotion” in the media’s coverage of the trial.
mediaite.com

Chris Wallace Says the Biden Presidency is ‘Not in Good Shape’: He ‘Doesn’t Have Enough Juice’ to Get Things Done

Fox News Sunday anchor Chris Wallace gave a bleak assessment of the current state of the Biden presidency on Friday while discussing the ongoing Congressional negotiations on Biden’s social agenda and the latest polling in the Virginia gubernatorial race. Appearing on America’s Newsroom Friday, Wallace argued that the Biden presidency...
NBC News

Why Fox News won't cut Tucker Carlson loose — even after 'Patriot Purge'

Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s new three-part documentary on the Jan. 6 insurrection began airing last week on Fox Nation, Fox’s subscription streaming service. The documentary has generated condemnation from across the political spectrum for its untruths. NPR media reporter David Folkenflik, to pick just one example, labeled it “pretty dark and often fact-free.” Its critics have blasted the documentary’s false claim that the insurrection was a “false flag” or “honeypot” staged by former President Donald Trump's foes in national security agencies and the left-wing group antifa to smear Trump backers.
Fox News

'View' host Whoopi Goldberg claims Kyle Rittenhouse committed murder despite acquittal

Whoopi Goldberg, co-host of ABC's "The View," made no secret Monday about how she felt concerning Kyle Rittenhouse being cleared of all charges last week. Goldberg said she viewed Rittenhouse's actions as murder, despite the jury's verdicts on Friday over the 2020 shooting deaths of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber. Rittenhouse successfully argued he acted in self-defense. A third man was wounded by Rittenhouse.
mediaite.com

Fox News’ Brit Hume Doesn’t Think Biden Will Serve Full Term in Office: He’s ‘Clearly Deteriorating’ and ‘Senile’

Fox News senior political analyst Brit Hume thinks there’s a significant chance President Joe Biden doesn’t run for reelection, even suggesting he doesn’t finish his current four-year term. On Special Report Monday night, Bret Baier asked Hume about the White House confirming President Biden intends to run for reelection in...
AdWeek

Tucker Carlson Underwent Emergency Back Surgery on Wednesday

Fox News host Tucker Carlson underwent emergency back surgery on Wednesday morning in Florida, and was back on the air for his 8 p.m. show. Page Six reported that Carlson’s senior executive producer Justin Wells drove him to the hospital on Tuesday night after his election night show, and that the highly-rated host is believed to have suffered from serious back pain for several weeks.
