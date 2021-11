November 3rd will signify the one-year anniversary of when I was blessed with the honor of serving the residents as Mayor of the City of Parkland. How quickly this year has flown by. Our world continues to be affected by the pandemic. We have charged forward with modifications to embrace our new normal: children are back at school, and businesses have implemented modifications to their processes. In order to move ahead, we have embraced change.

