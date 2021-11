It’s been a good week for Atlantic City. The annual New Jersey State League of Municipalities convention was back in person after a pandemic hiatus, as was the New Jersey Education Association conference a week earlier, with all of the recreational spending — on and off the public’s dime — that these events bring. Gov. Phil Murphy helped break ground for a ShopRite. When it opens in 2023, it’ll be the first full-service supermarket the city will have seen in more than a decade.

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ ・ 6 DAYS AGO